House Passes ‘Donald Trump Act’

The U.S. House of Representatives just issued a major blow to President Obama’s amnesty agenda by passing the so-called “Donald Trump Act”.

House Resolution 3099, otherwise known as the Enforce the Law For Sanctuary Cities Act, denies federal grant money to cities that limit who they turn over to immigration enforcement officials or hold in their jails for them.

The House passed it by an overwhelming 241-197 vote. This is a big deal!

Sanctuary cities have come under heavy scrutiny in the wake of Kathryn Steinle’s death on July 1 in San Francisco. Authorities charged Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez with her killing. Lopez-Sanchez, who is in the U.S. illegally, has a history of felony convictions and has been deported five times.

Critics of the sanctuary laws say such policies encourage people to immigrate to the U.S. illegally at the expense of citizens.

“A refuge for whom? A sanctuary for whom?” Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) said. “A sanctuary for Kate Steinle? Or a refuge for a convicted felon with a 25-year-long criminal history?”

Democrats accused House Republicans of bringing up the bill in part because of real estate mogul and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s focus on illegal immigration and sanctuary cities; they dubbed the bill the “Donald Trump Act.”

“Just a few weeks into his campaign and Donald Trump has a bill on the floor of the House. That is better than some of the senators he’s running against.” Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-Ill.) said mockingly.

Democrats can mock this legislation all they want. It’s clear that Republicans are getting serious about exposing the shameful problems caused by millions of illegal aliens flooding into this country.

