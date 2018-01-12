Huma Abedin Rekindles Marriage With Convicted Pedophile Anthony Weiner

Former Clinton aide Huma Abedin has rekindled her relationship with convicted pedophile Anthony Weiner, ending their divorce case.

According to statements from the couple’s lawyers, their decision to remain together is based on a desire to protect their 6-year-old son from growing up in a broken household. However, experts claim the real reason is to shield one another from a potential federal probe.

Pagesix.com reports: Abedin, 41 — spotted over the weekend sunning herself at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel on Hawaii’s Big Island — was scheduled to appear in Manhattan Supreme Court for a compliance conference in her contested divorce case against Weiner, 53.

Instead, one of her attorneys submitted paperwork signed by both parties agreeing to end the case, a court source told The Post.

The judge announced from the bench that the case was “discontinued.”

“In order to reduce any impact of these proceedings on their child, the parties have decided to reach a settlement swiftly and privately,” Abedin’s lawyer, Charles Miller, and Weiner’s attorney, Margaret Donohoe, said in separate statements.

But family law expert Michael Stutman said they’d still have to file a divorce settlement in court for it to be legally binding.

Stutman, a prominent Manhattan divorce lawyer who’s not involved in the case, speculated that Weiner and Abedin might want to stay married to invoke spousal immunity.

President Trump last week urged the Justice Department to investigate Abedin for keeping classified emails on Weiner’s laptop.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton’s top aid [sic], Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols. She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents,” the president tweeted. “Remember sailors [sic] pictures on submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act?”

New York law states that a husband or wife can’t be “required to disclose a confidential communication made by one or the other during the marriage.”

Two more leading divorce lawyers agreed that spousal immunity may have been the reason for withdrawing the case.

“He easily could be called in by a grand jury to testify against her, so by dropping the lawsuit, he can exercise the marital privilege,” matrimonial lawyer Suzanne Bracker told The Post.

“When you’re married to someone, you cannot be compelled to testify against them.”

A third attorney, Bonnie Rabin, said the “spousal privilege issue is out there considering the investigations.”

But it’s hardly the first time Abedin has stunned onlookers by opting to stand by her philandering man, who is currently serving nearly two years of hard time in a Massachusetts federal lockup for sexting with an underage girl.

She stuck with the much-mocked former lawmaker when he resigned from Congress in 2011 — tearfully admitting to his sexting addiction after mistakenly tweeting out a photo of his crotch.

And she was still by his side when he ran for mayor in 2013 — only for his campaign to go flaccid when he was caught sexting with multiple women under the pseudonym “Carlos Danger.”

Abedin finally separated from her husband in August 2016 after The Post published yet another crotch shot — this time with the couple’s toddler son in the picture.

But she didn’t move for divorce until Weiner was caught sending sordid photos and messages to the 15-year-old in 2016 — filing papers just hours after he pleaded guilty in May.