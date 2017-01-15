Human Rights Watch Place Donald Trump On ‘Threat List’

Human Rights Watch is placing President-elect Donald Trump on a list of people who they deem a “threat to human rights”.

The organization say that Trump’s political philosophy promotes intolerance and spreads hatred throughout America.

“Donald Trump’s election as US president after a campaign fomenting hatred and intolerance, and the rising influence of political parties in Europe that reject universal rights, have put the postwar human rights system at risk,” the group announced.

Thehill.com reports:

The 687-page World Report analyzes Trump’s campaign, pointing to his rhetoric as a cause for worry over human rights violations.

“(Trump’s) campaign floated proposals that would harm millions of people, including plans to engage in massive deportations of immigrants, to curtail women’s rights and media freedoms, and to use torture,” the report says, quoting Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth.

“Unless Trump repudiates these proposals, his administration risks committing massive rights violations in the US and shirking a longstanding, bipartisan belief, however imperfectly applied, in a rights-based foreign policy agenda.”

Human Rights Watch goes on to say that politicians in Europe, as well as Trump, could lead to “tyranny.”“Trump and various politicians in Europe seek power through appeals to racism, xenophobia, misogyny, and nativism. They all claim that the public accepts violations of human rights as supposedly necessary to secure jobs, avoid cultural change, or prevent terrorist attacks. In fact, disregard for human rights offers the likeliest route to tyranny,” Roth wrote.

Human Rights Watch is a global nonprofit, nongovernment group that does research and reports on human rights conditions in 90 countries.

Its new report analyzed the U.S. election as well as politics across Europe.