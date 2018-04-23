‘Humanitarian Mandate’ Of The White Helmets Debunked -Video

Carla Ortiz, a Bolivian actress, philanthropist and film maker debunks the alleged humanitarian nature of the White Helmets in Syria.

Carla is the founder of the Carla Ortiz Foundation, whose activity in the aftermath of the Flooding and Landslides disaster in la Paz affecting over a million people in 2011 was rewarded with the Gold Medal of Honor awarded by the Bolivian congress.

She is also the co-founder of the Flor de Loto Pictures, a media company which focuses on bringing about social consciousness and global awareness to the public

The white helmets are a non-profit organization praised by the mainstream media for their heroic ‘efforts’ to help Syrian civilians amid the ongoing crisis…..But there is more than meets the eye.

In her following interview with Jimmy Dore, Carla completely contradicts corporate news coverage on events in Syria