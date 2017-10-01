Hundreds Of Giant Dildos Mysteriously Wash Up On Italian Beach

Italian authorities have banned children from visiting a beach near the Hermitage of Camaldoli, near Naples on Italy’s western coast, after hundreds of giant dildos mysteriously washed up in the sand.

The oversized imitation phalluses were discovered by “shocked volunteers” from the Licola Mare Clean Association, who are charged with keeping the Naples coastline clean and free of debris.

One volunteer, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “When we saw them we started to laugh because we could not do anything else.”

Association president Umberto Mercurio said that because of the way sea currents flow, a lot of rubbish frequently ends up in the beauty spot.

He explained: “This channel leads to the very end of its course.”

The Sun reports: Over the years the local currents have washed up detritus from industrial waste to animal feed at Camaldoli.

More bizarre finds include a grisly array of dead animals and, on one occasion even live rabbits.

But clean-up volunteers are sure this is the first time plastic penises have been washed up on the river beach.

The find has caused local authorities to ban children from the area and it is not clear how long the ban would last.