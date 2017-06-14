Hungarian PM Drops Truth MOAB: Soros And EU Support Terrorists

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has opened fire on the European Union and George Soros, accusing them of supporting terrorists in order to destabilize sovereign nations and further their globalist agenda.

The shots were fired by the Hungarian PM after Brussels intervened in Hungarian affairs and attempted to stop the nation prosecuting a Muslim refugee on terrorism charges.

“Brussels is openly on the side of terrorists,” said the prime minister in Budapest in Hungary’s parliament, after the European Union passed a resolution protesting the imprisonment of a refugee identified only as Ahmed H. who was found guilty of terror charges, Die Presse reports.

Ahmed H. was put on trial for being part of an attack on the Hungarian border in 2015 at the height of the migrant crisis. The court found him guilty of being a “ringleader” in the attack and sentenced the Muslim asylum seeker to 10 years in prison.

However the European Union is attempting to override the Hungarian court, demanding that Ahmed H. be released without charge.

“The European Union is acting as though they are in charge of a one world government already, meddling in sovereign nation’s affairs, and taking away the rights of ordinary citizens and protecting violent extremists.”

Orban has also slammed Soros for being a terrorist sponsor, actively working on the side of chaos and corruption, and using radical Islamists to destabilize entire nations.

After the Hungarian-born globalist billionaire described Orban’s Hungary as a “mafia state” for refusing to accept more refugees, Orban in return accused Soros of enforcing his globalist agenda by paying “agent-like networks” of non-governmental organizations to do his dirty work.

“This is a declaration of war,” Orban said on state radio Friday, referring to George Soros, according to the Associated Press. “We are facing a financial speculator who has made a lot of money while … plunging many into poverty.”

The Hungarian government’s resistance to immigration have been particularly hurtful to Soros’ globalist cause, according to Orban.

“The Hungarian government is defending the borders, built fences, and under these circumstances the Soros plan can’t be carried out,” Orban said.