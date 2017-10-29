Hungarian Prime Minister Vows To Imprison George Soros

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has promised to imprison billionaire globalist George Soros for attempting to undermine Hungary’s national security.
In a renewed attack on Soros, Orban instructed his intelligence services to investigate all the criminal attempts by Soros to target his country.
Bloomberg.com reports: Intelligence agencies will help evaluate what he sees as efforts by Soros to get Hungary punished by EU institutions pursuing a “mixed-population” continent, Orban said in an interview with Kossuth Radio on Friday.
Orban, who is the favorite to win next year’s parliamentary elections, said Europe is set to be split between a “migrant-free zone” and those in the west who refuse calls to “haul” undocumented migrants away.
Soros, whose philanthropy has supported education and pro-democracy activism in Hungary since the 1980s, has hit back at Orban, himself a former Soros scholar, accusing him of running a “mafia state.”
Orban’s Fidesz party has increased its backing to 59 percent of decided voters, a Tarki survey published this week showed, reflecting an apparent success of his campaignfocused on migration and anti-Soros billboards.
With radical nationalist Jobbik poised for second place in Hungary, the allure of anti-immigrant and euro-sceptic rhetoric has also extended in gains at last weekend’s election in the Czech Republic.
