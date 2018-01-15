ICE Recruiting Veterans To Hunt Pedophiles And Rescue Children

ICE has been commissioned to recruit and train veterans to hunt pedophiles and rescue children from the child trafficking epidemic sweeping the nation.

The program, known as HERO (Human Exploitation Rescue Operation) is “a program developed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) in conjunction with the National Association to Protect Children,” according to Ice.gov.

Explaining that “wounded, injured and ill Special Operations Forces” will be put to use on home soil, receiving training in “high-tech computer forensics and law enforcement skills, to assist federal agents in the fight against online child sexual exploitation,” the new program

“Upon successful completion of the program HERO interns will have the knowledge, skills and experience to apply for careers with federal, state and local police agencies, and other organizations, in the field of computer forensics.“

Since President Trump has taken office, there has been an unprecedented crackdown on child trafficking. He even declared January to be “National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month” in order to raise awareness across the country about the child trafficking epidemic.

The media has made an effort to downplay this crackdown and in some cases have gone out of their way to try and ‘normalize’ pedophiles and pedophilia.

Instead of trying to normalize pedophilia, citizens should be lobbying for stiffer punishments and more active protection of America’s children. The announcement that ICE will be putting veterans on the forefront of the battle to save our children is long overdue news.

Vicious cycle

There are people, mainly on the left and in the media, that would have you believe that being a pedophile is a sexual preference. That is how sick and depraved these people are.

President Trump and AG Jeff Sessions are doing a good job combating child trafficking, but Trump’s supporters are waiting to see charges leveled against the pedophiles in government, Hollywood and the media.

These sickos have been protected by past administrations. The elite use their degenerate tastes against them. Pedophile politicians and business leaders are blackmailed by the real elites. They become puppets, controlled by the elite.

Trump has the opportunity to break this vicious cycle. He must bring the hand of God down upon these creeps, for the sake of our children and the future of humanity.