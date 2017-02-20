IKEA Denies Trump’s Terrorist Massacre ‘last Night In Sweden’

Swedish furniture store IKEA has denied involvement in any terror plots, following comments made by President Trump suggesting that some sort of security incident had occurred in Sweden on Friday.

During a campaign rally on Saturday, President Trump justified his controversial Muslim ban to his supporters by inventing a security incident involving Muslims in Sweden.

“You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this?”

Sweden is a very peaceful and cold country that is least bit affected by terrorism, bigotry or anything else for that matter, except maybe fake crime stories.

The Swedish embassy in Washington has asked the US State Department for an explanation of a comment made by President Donald Trump.

The New Arab reports:

There seems to be no end to fictional mass murders by Muslims according to leading Republicans. The latest massacre in Sweden is just another reason why so many vigilant, patriotic Americans are on edge.

The victim of the fictional killing spree was Sweden, a country known for IKEA, catchy pop songs, and detective novels… but rather lacking in real-life murder rampages.

It appeared that President Donald Trump wanted to give Swedish crime writer Asa Larrson a run for her money when he spoke on Saturday of a terrifying terror incident the night before.

“You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers [of refugees]. They’re having problems like they never thought possible,” Trump told supporters at a rally in Florida.

Swedish journalists were no doubt puzzled and some aghast about missing what could be Scandinavia’s biggest scoop of 2017.

But rest assured Sweden, because the Båling Grön was entirely in Trump’s head and used to justify his government’s so-called Muslim ban.

It comes just three weeks after the counsellor to the president, Kellyanne Conway, described another fake massacre in Bowling Green, Kentucky by two Iraqi refugees. That too was shown to be a ruse or in error.

Ironically, Trump attacked the media the day before, accusing critical newspapers and broadcasters of peddling “fake news”. This is something, of course, that the president could never be accused of.

The Båling Grön massacre has ignited Trump’s favourite mode of communication with jokes about his latest faux pas.

Many pointed out that Sweden is one of the safest countries in the world with a liberal rule of law and more humane attitudes towards refugees compared to the US.

No doubt some Trump supporters will be oblivious to the facts and use the Båling Grön massacre to justify the US’ tough laws barring Syrians and Iraqis from entering the country. “Sweden, they hate you for your freedom.”

Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound. https://t.co/XWgw8Fz7tj — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) 19 February 2017

BREAKING NEWS. Swedish police have released picture of the man sought for the terror attack

Trump believes terror group ‘IKEA’ may be behind Sweden attack. #swedenincident — Paul Lamb (@Lambykins60) 19 February 2017

My thoughts go out to all my friends in Sweden and the families and victims of the Båling Grön Massacre that Trump invented last night — Paul Myers (@paulmyerski) 19 February 2017