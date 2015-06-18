Illuminati Card Game Predictions Coming True, What’s Next?

Is the Illuminati Card Game just an innocent game created in 1994 by Steve Jackson, or an ominous and eerie predictor of future events?

Either way, the mystery, and yet at the same time the openness of the game has caused millions to questions it’s meaning for over two decades.

A new article by Realities Watch puts together 10 of the scariest “predictions” the cards have made… well, seven -it seems perhaps three are yet to come. You be the judge.

Note: As more “predictions” come to fruition, we will update this article accordingly, so keep checking back…

From Realities Watch:

The Illuminati game is a standalone card game made by Steve Jackson Games (SJG). It was printed in 1994. The game looks normal at first look but as soon as you check the cards, you begin to realize that the what happened in the cards came true.

The Terrorism Attacks, Barack Obama, Tsunami, Oil Spill, Music Industry and more are kind of related or familiar to the cards from the game. The cards were all distributed on 1994, what creeps other people is that the other cards might come true such as the Flesh Eating Disease, World War III emerging, End of the World and more. Is this a case of coincidence or is it a warning for everyone?

One thing that is sure though, The card game is creepy as hell.

10. 9/11 TERROR ATTACK

9. PRINCESS DIANA’S DEATH

8. BARACK OBAMA ASSASSINATION

7. LADY GAGA

6. THE OIL SPILL DISASTER

5. PENTAGON ATTACK

4. EARTHQUAKE IN JAPAN & FUKUSHIMA

3. OTHER DISASTER

2. NATIONALIZATION

1. STAY DEAD JULIAN ASSANGE

The guy in the backlash card looks like Obama, right? The terrorist nuke looks like 9/11 and that oil spill reminds us of the one that happened in Louisiana’s coast not so long ago. And also the Pentagon! What kind of sorcery is this? Thes game looks fun but also a bit scary. It’s like anyone could use these cards to predict the future.

This article was originally published in 2014 and is frequently updated