Latest

Illuminati Card Game Predictions Coming True, What’s Next?

Posted on June 18, 2015 by Royce Christyn in Conspiracies // 50 Comments

Illuminati Card Game

Is the Illuminati Card Game just an innocent game created in 1994 by Steve Jackson, or an ominous and eerie predictor of future events?

Either way, the mystery, and yet at the same time the openness of the game has caused millions to questions it’s meaning for over two decades.

A new article by Realities Watch puts together 10 of the scariest “predictions” the cards have made… well, seven -it seems perhaps three are yet to come.  You be the judge.

Note: As more “predictions” come to fruition, we will update this article accordingly, so keep checking back…

From Realities Watch:

The Illuminati game is a standalone card game made by Steve Jackson Games (SJG). It was printed in 1994. The game looks normal at first look but as soon as you check the cards, you begin to realize that the what happened in the cards came true.

The Terrorism Attacks, Barack Obama, Tsunami, Oil Spill, Music Industry and more are kind of related or familiar to the cards from the game. The cards were all distributed on 1994, what creeps other people is that the other cards might come true such as the Flesh Eating Disease, World War III emerging, End of the World and more. Is this a case of coincidence or is it a warning for everyone?

One thing that is sure though, The card game is creepy as hell. 

10. 9/11 TERROR ATTACK

Illuminati Card Game_Screen Shot 2015-04-14 at 2.10.54 AM

9. PRINCESS DIANA’S DEATH

Illuminati Card Game_Screen Shot 2015-04-14 at 2.10.59 AM

8. BARACK OBAMA ASSASSINATION

Illuminati Card Game_Screen Shot 2015-04-14 at 2.11.07 AM

7. LADY GAGA

Illuminati Card Game_Screen Shot 2015-04-14 at 2.11.13 AM

6. THE OIL SPILL DISASTER

Illuminati Card Game_Screen Shot 2015-04-14 at 2.11.22 AM

5. PENTAGON ATTACK

Illuminati Card Game_Screen Shot 2015-04-14 at 2.11.28 AM

4. EARTHQUAKE IN JAPAN & FUKUSHIMA

Illuminati Card Game_Screen Shot 2015-04-14 at 2.11.39 AM

Illuminati Card Game_Screen Shot 2015-04-14 at 2.11.34 AM

3. OTHER DISASTER

Illuminati Card Game_Screen Shot 2015-04-14 at 2.11.44 AM

2. NATIONALIZATION

Illuminati Card Game_Screen Shot 2015-04-14 at 2.11.50 AM

1. STAY DEAD JULIAN ASSANGE

Illuminati Card Game_Screen Shot 2015-04-14 at 2.11.55 AM

The guy in the backlash card looks like Obama, right? The terrorist nuke looks like 9/11 and that oil spill reminds us of the one that happened in Louisiana’s coast not so long ago. And also the Pentagon! What kind of sorcery is this? Thes game looks fun but also a bit scary. It’s like anyone could use these cards to predict the future.

 This article was originally published in 2014 and is frequently updated

Royce Christyn

Royce Christyn

Journalist at Your News Wire
Documentarian, Writer, Producer, Director, Author.
Royce Christyn

Latest posts by Royce Christyn (see all)

Royce Christyn
About Royce Christyn (3467 Articles)
Documentarian, Writer, Producer, Director, Author.
Contact: FacebookTwitter

Related Articles

  • Stephen Green

    What about the jogger card and the Boston marathon? What about the Alex Jones, Ron Paul card?

  • Miss.Anne Thropee

    I don’t think that these cards are as innocent (or ‘coincidental’) as they may seem. In 1994, The whole concept of a NWO, along with a new found sense of distrust amongst our Gen X populus, brought many articles on what was to come, and plenty of speculation about the ‘Illuminutty’
    I can point out a synchronicity right now…There is a picture above of Chris Carter cuties, ‘Scully and Mulder’ in their best ‘X-Files’ glamor shot. If anyone was a fan of the show, especially the trio ‘The Lone Gunman’ (The three geeks that were thee go-to-group for undisclosed conspiracies, and any links had between one and/or another.) Chris Carter decided that they deserved a show in their own right, and after X-Files began to slowly fade into black, they premiered the one hour pilot on March 4, 2001, during Season 8 of “The X-Files,” the three spun off in a serio-comic series.
    The pilot episode was a good one…especially the premise: A Government agent is found to be involved in a plane, a 747, filled with passengers, is revealed to be one unlucky flight, as it is destined to slam straight into the Twin Towers. It almost happened, however,(” curses…foiled again!”) at the last moment, as the plane is about to go head first into the heart of the Worlds financial district, without spoiling it, I will only say that “The crisis was averted”.

    Seven months later, September 11, (9/11) it was not averted. What have we learned by now?
    Well, there is many–based on what the media have shown us, and the even more startling details of how it was indeed more likely that it was an inside job. I know the first thing I remember that struck me was the slow motion of the event that shows explosions before impact.

    Plus so many, many other odd occurrences.

    I cannot say whether reality or truth is stranger than fiction, as I don’t think there is much truth in much these days.

    • Lynda Janzen

      Or … the cards have given people ideas. What if Osama Bin Laden had seen these cards and devised the terrorist plot to take out the twin towers, as a result? As for the natural disasters? They happen all the time. So do oil spills. There have been many oil spills over the years. Again, the Lady Gaga card, she might have seen the card and based a costume on that card. The Lady Di card, well, at that time the paparazzi were dogging her every move, and the card does not predict her death. etc. etc. etc. God bless

      • Miss.Anne Thropee

        Interestingly enough, I too have also gone over and through the same line of thought many times. For example: Let us not concern ourselves with one thing, but all as a whole . As an example, I shall use the whole ‘Apocalypse’ scenario that we have been teetering on about for the last 15 years…Personally, I am not a Christian, but I did attend Catholic school as a child, and know all too well about the Book of Revelations. Now, Do those that expect the ‘rapture’ to happen; are they making it happen (i.e. all of the things described in the coming of Armageddon) Does simply believing in something by a large percentile of expectant Christians bring about symptoms of ‘The End’? Or…Is the world definitely going to Hell in a Handbag? Chaos vs. Organized religious fervor.
        I have always found that entire argument fascinating, as a firm believer in synchronicity, and energy being more important and involved than some may believe. It is indeed something I have spent time thinking about, as mass hysteria is not as impotent as we may think.

      • Miss.Anne Thropee

        Well…just look at this coming ‘Blood Moon’. Astronomers are fascinated by it, along with scientific folk from all walks. Where as the religious, or more apt, ‘spiritual’ believers look to the prophecy of it, and as a large chunk of the population, because they believe, and believe with a large majority with fervor only seen in zealots, make ‘something’ happen based on the theory that if a group believe in something, or want something to happen badly enough, then it just may happen.

        So many applicable variables to contemplate within appropriate amounts of words and space. The beliefs of one may not change a situation, but the beliefs of many, whom truly believe, begs to be pondered on so many accounts of inexplicable phenomenons.

        True enough–the cards didn’t come out exact, but enough to make those that are intrigued certainly wonder…

      • Pete Andrews

        There’s always the wanker in the comments and here it is

      • tedskam55

        oh good grief. Yeah that’s it. Osama was sitting in a cave in Pakistan, when he shouted, “Holy Achbar Moly People, LOOKIT what I have found!!! Cards we can use to bring down the Great Satan!!!!!”

  • Julio

    HAHAHAHA! The Lady Gaga card is just hilarious… the Illuminati predicted Lady Gaga!!!! OMFG!!!! Can´t stop laughing!!!!!!!!!!! This is the most “forced” post i´ve ever saw… The author of this post just picked up this “cards” and gave them a fake meaning, even stupid. Oh, a card with lady Di (where in this card says anything about her death?? why the heck the author of this shit says that card predicted Lady Di death???? So fucktard!!)
    Well, i have even better “predictions”: I´m making a card where i predict a sunny day for tomorrow in my town. 😀

    • Esha

      So you are basically a coincidence theorist? How is this thing Lady Gaga hilarious? The author used her as an example, but it can be linked to Britney Spears and the likes. Ever heard of MK Ultra? Did you even try reading the stuff written for Princess Diana in the card? By the way, these are not the only cards that have come true. Have a wonderful time with news you get from tv through only 6 corporations. By the way, personal attack and sarcasm are the way of those who have trouble accepting that they are living a lie.

    • Pete Andrews

      It’s about as hilarious as your moms tits but then again they are crooked things

  • Chris

    Wow. Worst reporting ever. That or using semantics to say David Icke took on the Royal Family, big business and everyone else powerful, outing them as paedo’s and yet refused to touch Savile and lied about it.

    As if there is a logical motive for that as well.

  • marlio

    I dont remember any Tidal Wave…in any year.

    • Rosco1776

      Tsunami sound better?

  • Darrion Kirnes

    The alleged Barak Obama card isn’t symbolic of an assassination attempt. If you take a closer look at the card you see different colored foods smeared all over the place. Basically it’s a TV screen with smeared food all over it. As if someone threw food at it and it slid down the screen.
    Also notice the card says “requires action”. If we as a people don’t take back our country America as we know it will be dead.

  • world watcher

    I don’t know if any of you are aware of the illuminati cards game and how a lot of them cards have already depicted events over the past 20 years since their release, well (see below picture) here is one of them cards ?
    just to familiarise you with a recent and on going event i.e. namely the bikers shoot up in america some weeks ago, well today the US government and police forces have called for biker gangs to be stripped of their gang names on their jackets ?? ( well that won’t antagonise or cause major shit and upheaval in the US – WILL IT ? ) POLICE KILLING LOADS OF PEOPLE, BLACKS MAJORLY ATTACKED , THE POOR CRIMINALISED, TRYING TO REMOVE THE GUNS FROM THE ARMED POPULATION, RIOTS EVERY WHERE ETC, AND NOW THEIR TRYING TO PROVOKE THE HELLS ANGEL AND BIKERS UP TO KICK OFF ACROSS THE COUNTRY ??
    Is this card depicting this event ??
    Some how the fun of considering conspiracy as a hobby, just seems to be becoming too real in the NWO take over of the world and how their doing it, just seems to be getting a little to real and predicted through these cards, any thoughts any one – are they playing this game for real ? lol – are the very rich using the world as their game board ?

    • Mike Bowman

      Yes they are using this world as their game board. When the Earth god Yehwa created man…he created us with “Free Will”. But after giving free will man was told not to eat from the tree of wisdom and knowledge. This obviously creates confusion to man. The council of elders discuss this confusion with Yehwa and the Satanas group. A decision was made that the Satanas group be sent down (or “fallen” to Earth to help man understand himself so he can learn, gain wisdom and knowledge and evolve spirituality to the next level. In doing the Satanas group entered into a contract with the council of elders to help man learn and evolve. To help them they need to do 95% negative or evil as people call it. In doing negative actions it helps man learn….in a very harsh way. That is the game. The Satanas group had until Dec 21 2012 to fulfill this contract. Which you saw how evil was spreading at an alarming pace. Because if they didn’t inflict 95% negativity on humanity the Satanas group would have to repeat this negativity for the next 26,000 years. Imagine that. But the bright side is this, the positive side of the game. Where if you can stay 51-100% positive through the 26000 year contract….you can move up a level in spiritual evolution and be able to finally enjoy paradise on Earth. So the game is played in such a way that you to inflict pain and suffering on humanity so they can learn and beat the game. The Satanas group isn’t here to harm anyone. They are here to help humanity evolve and fulfill their end of the contract. That way they can go home and take a break until their next contract or chance to play in the game. They are tired. So who won the game? The people who were 51%-100% positive. This is known to some as the rapture. It’s not a religious thing it’s a human character and soul evolution thing. In the end…Yewha, Satanas Group (or Satan), and the council of elders all agreed on this and every human , spirit, and God is in on the game….that we all actually volunteered. How crazy is that? Just think on that for a few minutes. We go through life cycles to improve on our lives..that we come back to life or go play the game as a character to which your soul needs improvements on. And keep doing that until you get 51-100% to get to the next level of the game. But at least the next level of gaining knowledge and wisdom is learning love and compassion for one another. Yeah the game is tough because you don’t remember your contract that you agreed to improve on yourself. So you need to figure it out in this lifetime and the next hopefully you can work on something else. I would hate to repeat something twice not knowing what I was trying to overcome in the first play. All the mean while a group is like a nagging monkey on your back trying to inflect 95% negativity on you to win out of their contract. And the game is played for 26,000 years! Sounds like an exciting game and I love being a part of it and I know and now I can focus on what I need improving on. Kinda crazy that story of good and evil which have the same intentions….to help man gain wisdom and knowledge to evolve in one day reaching the Infinite One….the Creation.

    • Pete Andrews

      Silly liberal lies by a wanker , blacks are killing whites by the bus load in the USA , some got to get cought or killed in the process , a big fuuuuuck you to you asshole

  • stopcryingyoulefties

    The Twin Towers card is silly. Most people here probably don’t remember(or old enough to remember) but a year before the cards were made there was a terrorist attack at the world trade center, so it was still fresh in peoples minds. It was a bombing, with promise for more destruction.

    • Seek Truth

      So in your opinion it is just a coincidence that the first explosion is in the exact same spot, in the exact same building? And the cards were originaly put out in 1982, far before the initial attack, using same photo. People love to mock the Bible, but it predicted all of this to the tee! Epesians 6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers of darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. The devil has all the powers of earth coming to him and worshipping him to get the power and positions they have. Lucifer means The Light Bearer. Illuminati means Enlightened. It is not hard to understand. The Bible says the love of money is the root of all evil. Entertainers, sports stars, world leaders have been litterally selling their sould to Lucifer for hundreds of years for his power. They sold out for temporary physical power, and sold their own souls to burn for eternity. Do some research, they willing did this and many freely admit it. Romans 10:9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. It is as easy as that if you don’t want to burn with these sellouts. You will not hear this message on your radio or TV, remember, Lucifer controls all of that, he is the god of this world and master of deception. You can call me conspiracy guy, bible thumper, what ever you want, makes no difference to me. If one person reads this and finds the truth it is worth a million insults! Organized modern day religion has decieved and turned off many. God does NOT need your money, he doesn’t want your money, he wants your obedience. He sent his son to die on the cross to shed his blood to pay for your sin. We were all sentenced to die, Jesus paid the debt. All we have to do is believe, repent for our sins, and ask him to save your soul. That’s it, that is all he wants. It really is that simple! Believe it or not, as of 2 months ago, I was Athiest. I did not believe in God or Satan. It was looking into all of this garbage going on in the world today that lead me to believe the only truth in this world, the King James Holy Bible, the true Word of God. It is the greatest gift ever given to man, and it can be found in a dollar store, that is how far mankind has fallen! Jesus loves you, I promise you that!

      • Fabian

        Thank you for making me realize the truth in the bible I myself was atheist and kinda skeptical about the bible but I won’t give up.

      • LovelyL

        Thank you! AMEN.

      • Rob

        Illuminati was made in 1982. INWO which had plot cards like Terrorist Nuke was made in 1994.And the whole concept was based on the Illuminatus Trilogy. If you want to believe in a deity because of these cards, then you should turn to Eris, not Jesus.

      • md

        Jesus looked like a Jew not a WASP. These pictures of Jesus hanging on Christians churches are as fake as fake news.

  • Mitch Horowitz
  • Mitch Horowitz

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire