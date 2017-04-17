Secret List Of Illuminati Satanic Commandments Leaked

An ex-Illuminati member who has vowed to tell the world everything about the secret society has posted a list of the secret Satanic commandments that Illuminati members obey.

After spending 47 years as a high-ranking member of the Illuminati, the anonymous insider said “it all became too much to bear” and said he wants to reveal everything about the secret society that totally controls the world as we know it.

In his first post the insider revealed the process a new initiate must go through in order to be accepted into the Illuminati, as well as in-depth information about the ‘Space flights’ program, and shocking revelations about the true depths of Barack Obama’s soul. He is apparently much more evil than anybody realizes.

The insider revealed the names of the current Illuminati leadership, the Council of 300, in his second post, and promised that if he was still alive in April 2017 he would reveal more.

Now, in his highly anticipated third post the ex-Illuminati member continues to lift the lid on the secret society by revealing the nine secret Satanic commandments that members of the Illuminati must live by.

Ordo Illuminatus religious commandments

1. The light bearer, Lucifer, created only two basic types of people: we, the Illuminati, and the human cattle, good for nothing but to be enslaved, mocked and slaughtered.

2. Achieve the One World Government, alias Global Slavery.

“Slaughter the human cattle” of an unprecedented scale is a consequence of the underlying second commandment of Global Genocide.

3. Have the human cattle robotically repeating that “Black is White”.

4. Truth (hidden) in plain sight.

Openly tell the truth to the human cattle and still make sure that the cattle don’t get it.

5. Exterminate ALL real Christians and ALL Jews as soon as possible.

Note: Jews refers to both race and religion.

6. Obey yourself alone.

7. Make the human cattle believe that there is NO creator.

8. Endless deception, to serve NOTHING but simulated reality at the end of the show.

9. Rewrite History to formally turn defeat into victory.