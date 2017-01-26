Illuminati Website Urges Public To Join ‘New World Order’

A website purporting to be run by the Illuminati is urging members of the public to join them and help usher in the New World Order (NWO).

The www.illuminatiofficial.org website claims to be run by actual members of the secret society and publicly claims that conspiracy theories about the organisation are wrong.

Express.co.uk reports:

The website, which suggests the Illuminati has its own press office and vice-president called Thaddeus Iam, also claims to dispel “negative myths” about it and suggests the society is actually a force for good.

An “about us” section on the website says: “The Illuminati is an elite organisation of world leaders, business authorities, innovators, artists, and other influential members of this planet.

“Our coalition unites influencers of all political, religious, and geographical backgrounds to further the prosperity of the human species as a whole.

“While many of our operations require anonymity for the safety of our members, we strive to create a better understanding between us and the people we have been entrusted to protect.

“To continue functioning throughout societal and generational changes, the Illuminati’s operations often require anonymity for both our members and our work.

“You may not find us praised in any history book or document. However, the Illuminati has helped with every major movement on this planet since the first human government was established.

“Since the formation of the Illuminati, many citizens have inaccurately portrayed our organisation in a negative manner.

“These misconceptions have been perpetuated for centuries through videos, photos, articles, books, and unofficial online resources claiming to understand our mission and members.

“In creating this online destination, we strive to alleviate the concerns voiced by the people of this planet and provide insight into our goals and operations.”

The website has a section where visitors can even apply to join the organisation.

It also claims other groups calling themselves Illuminati are fake, and that the organisation is not Satanic, as has been suggested.

It says: “For decades, a multitude of individuals have operated under the name of the Illuminati — their deceit clouds public perception of our organization, causing many citizens to believe that wrongdoings are committed by our command.

“For anyone to claim that the Illuminati is affiliated with a religious belief — be it God or Satan, Baphomet or Baal — undermines the very purpose of our independence from human divisions.

“We neither accept nor deny any deity and hold none to be higher than any other. We operate solely for the benefit of the human species we have been entrusted to protect.

“Even more heinous rumours have been attributed to our organisation, including human sacrifices and violent rituals.

“While our individual members are allowed to serve any deity they choose, the Illuminati as a whole is only dedicated to the preservation of the human species. Therefore, human sacrifices or any practice that does not serve the betterment of mankind would counter everything we represent, and are thus prohibited.”

The website is registered privately through a private web host in Toronto, Canada, so it is not easily possible to trace who is behind them.

A sister website Illuminati.am is registered to an Obsidian Maskreet at a mailbox address in Beverly Hills, California.

Searches done by conspiracy theory websites have concluded Obsidian Maskreet is an alias.

Many commentators have said they are “fake” or “scam” websites because they promote the purchase of the Amazon book Illuminatiam: The First Testament of the Illuminati for $11, which has been described as being written by the Illuminati and also a spiritual guide.

A poster on a forum on the above top secret conspiracy website asked: “Is this another elaborate hoax by someone who has too much time on their hands? Any insight from members here?”

The book itself has received mixed reviews on Amazon.

BM Sandy said: “This book is a joke. Whoever wrote this is trying to get me to believe that one of the most secretive and elusive organisations in the entire world published a 30-page book, written at 3rd grade level, with multiple grammar or spelling issues.”

Another reviewer said: “I completely recommend this book for anyone who is a truth seeker in life who enjoys a great read.

“This book was well written, and though not extremely long in length, the powerful messages contained in the book are powerful.”

In a YouTube video called “Illuminatiofficial.org is a scam – Proof”, YouTube video maker Jayce Styles said: “Anything that has you buying into it is considered a scam.

“If you really wanted to join the Illuminati you would have a better chance of actually making a website called Jason Illuminati penguins.com… there you are are Illuminati because you are not going to join it through this bull.”

And another YouTube channel called Anon Ymous, which claims to be connected to the Anonymous hacktivist group, said in a video about the website: “There are numerous groups on Earth who go by that (Illuminati) name.

“However, there is one charlatan con artist who uses the name for marketing purposes to sell books and jewellery to their loyal gullible followers.”

The First Testament of the Illuminatiam is simply a deception that is designed to lure the unwary into New Age spirituality and the worship of Lucifer (Satan).

Of course being a complex conspiracy theory, the existence of the website has created further conspiracy theories around it.

Many YouTube users said they thought the website was a scam, with others saying it was real, or even a double bluff by the real Illuminati to make it look better than it is.

YouTube channel Prophetic Alert said in a video about the book sold by the websites: “The First Testament of the Illuminatiam is simply a deception that is designed to lure the unwary into New Age spirituality and the worship of Lucifer (Satan).”