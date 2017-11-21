Immigrant Caught Raping Pony In Front Of Children At German Zoo

An Islamic immigrant has been arrested after raping a pony at a children’s zoo in Germany earlier this month.

The 23-year-old Syrian man who was allowed into Germany due to Angela Merkel’s open border policy, was spotted at the Kinderbauernhof (children’s farm) area of Goelitzer Park, in Berlin, buggering a pony.

Thesun.co.uk reports: A mum told the Berliner Morgenpost: “My babysitter was at Goerlitzer Park with our son when they witnessed the man carrying out a sexual act on the pony.”

The woman said her babysitter had informed park staff about the incident but is unwilling to talk about it any further because it was “too traumatising”.

A zoo employee told the German newspaper that the babysitter had taken a photo of the man as he committed the act, and immediately contacted park staff, who called the police.

When the young man allegedly realised that he had been seen, he got off the animal and disappeared into the park.

The unnamed suspect from Syria is facing charges for violating the Animal Welfare Act and “causing a public nuisance through sexual acts”, police confirmed.

He faces up to three years in prison or a fine if convicted.

The kid’s petting farm in Germany’s capital is popular with young families and is home to two ponies, two donkeys, half a dozen sheep and goats as well as chickens, ducks and rabbits.