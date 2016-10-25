Imran Khan: India Trying To Destroy Pakistan

Imran Khan has warned that India is trying to “implode” Pakistan by causing it to descend into chaos, leaving it susceptible to terror attacks against its own citizens.

The cricketer-turned-politician also lashed out at Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, saying he poses a “security risk” to Pakistan due to his weak accountability and selfishness in the wake of the Panama Papers leaks.

“His only aim is to save himself from the repercussions of the revelations regarding his corruption in Panama leaks,” he said, adding that the government ought to highlight the names of officials who were involved in leaking crucial information regarding a high-level security meeting.

The Times of India reports:

“A new doctrine has originated in India which aims to implode Pakistan because they have failed to defeat us militarily,” Imran told reporters outside his residence here before leaving for Quetta, where ISIS militants attacked a police training centre.

“…to make Pakistan descend into chaos without any reforms,” he said, adding that India did not want an inside political reform movement to succeed.

Noting that corruption and militancy funding in Pakistan “run side by side”, Imran also called Sharif a “security risk” for the country as the Prime Minister was only interested in saving himself from the accountability in the wake of the Panama Papers leaks.

The PTI leader also demanded the government highlight the names of those government officials who were involved in leaking crucial information regarding a high-level security meeting in Islamabad.

Two days ago, the PTI leader had warned that Nawaz Sharif would be responsible if a “third-force” stepped in as a result of his party’s lockdown of the Pakistani capital next week to press the demand for Sharif’s resignation on corruption charges after the publication of ‘Panama Papers’.

Though the cricketer-turned-politician did not name the “third force”, his statement seemed to refer to the powerful military establishment, a key player in Pakistani politics.

Imran Khan accused the government of defaming the Pakistan Army on the pretext of PTI’s protest.

‘Panama Papers’ are not accusations but evidence of the Prime Minister’s corruption, Imran claimed.

According to the Panama Papers, three of Sharif’s four children – Maryam, Hasan and Hussain — were owners of offshore companies and “were owners or had the right to authorise transactions for several companies.”

Sharif and his family have dismissed the allegations of money laundering and denied any wrongdoing but the opposition is demanding an independent probe.