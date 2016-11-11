‘Inconsolable’ Hillary Blames FBI Director For Election Loss

Hillary Clinton was completely inconsolable and “couldn’t stop crying” according to a close friend who says Hillary blamed FBI directory James Comey for her loss to Donald Trump on Tuesday’s election.

Best selling author Ed Klein told the Steve Malzberg Show on Wednesday that at “6:30 this morning she called an old friend. She was crying, inconsolably. She couldn’t stop crying“.

Newsmax.com reports:

“Her friend said — her female friend from way, way, back — said that it was even hard to understand what she was saying, she was crying so hard.

“This is Hillary we’re talking about,” Klein said.

“Eventually,” he continued, “her friend said she could make out that she was blaming James Comey, the director of the FBI, for her loss — and this I don’t understand exactly — and the president of the United States for not doing enough.”

Klein said his source then asked further about President Barack Obama.

“She said: ‘Well, she felt, Hillary felt, that the president could have stopped Comey a long time ago, because that’s what [former President] Bill [Clinton] said.”