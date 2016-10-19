Indiana State Police Investigate Widespread Voter Fraud

Widespread voter fraud has been uncovered in Indiana with thousands of fraudulent voter registrations being investigated by Indiana State Police.

The Indiana Secretary of State’s office discovered that dates of births and names were changed in voter registration systems, just days after Donald Trump announced that the election was rigged against him.

Lawnewz.com reports:

“We ran a report in the Statewide Voter Registration System and found thousands of dates of births and first names were changed,” said Secretary of State Connie Lawson in a press release.

“These records were changed on paper forms, at the BMV and online. At this time, my office is not sure why these records were changed, but we have evaluated the Statewide Voter Registration System and have found no indication it has been compromised.

We believe this may be a case of voter fraud and have turned our findings over to the State Police, who are currently conducting an investigation into alleged voter fraud.”

Lawson further explained that when voters go to find their registration online, they are required to put in their name, county, and date of birth.

If the DOB or name is wrong, they won’t be able to find their registration, which will cause them to believe they are no longer registered in the upcoming election.

For voters who may be affected, the Secretary of State says they can still vote in the upcoming election. More information on what to do can be found here.

Indiana State Police are currently investigating the potential voter fraud. This is in addition to another investigation of election tampering which has been extended to include 56 Indiana counties.