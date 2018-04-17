Infant twins die two days after receiving mandatory vaccines

Identical twin girls, aged 3.5-months old, died two days after receiving a series of mandatory vaccinations, according to medical reports.

Amid a media blackout, PubMed reports that the twins were found dead in their crib, both laying face up, after a series of routine vaccinations.

Econewsmedia.org reports: Not surprisingly, both babies were healthy will no serious medical history. Two days before their death, both of the girls had received their second dose of oral polio, DPT, and their first dose of hepatitis B vaccines.

They had a fever the day after the vaccines and were given a teaspoon of acetaminophen.

All that and yet, “the death scene investigation, judicial investigation, parental assessment, macroscopic and microscopic autopsy findings and the toxicological analysis didn’t yield any specific cause of death.”

Because the case was so rare it was referred to a board of multidisciplinary medical professionals at the Institute of Forensic Medicine, in the Ministry of Justice, in Istanbul. And yet, the Board still decided that the data they had was consistent with SIDS.

(Let this sink in: a medical journal is reporting that twins, who were recently vaccinated, both died but it’s nothing more than the luck of the draw. Unexplainable. That makes about as much sense as pediatricians who claim some kids “just get fevers all the time.”)