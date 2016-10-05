Ingredient In Many Antiperspirant Products Causes Tumour Growth

A new study is warning that women who regularly use antiperspirant deodorants containing aluminium salts could risk developing breast cancer.

Reducing your exposure to toxins by avoiding certain foods is a positive step in maintaining good health, but we often forget that what we put into our bodies is not just limited to food intake.

Many harmful chemicals are easily absorbed through the skin, and can even in tiny amounts have adverse effects on your health.

One cosmetic that is used by the vast majority is deodorant which often contains a variety of harmful chemicals, including aluminum, parabens, propylene glycol, triclosan, and steareths

Aluminum salts are the active ingredient used in many antiperspirants and deodorants to control sweat and the associated body odour.

However, the aluminum compounds that prevent the pores from sweating can also interfere with the body’s natural sex hormones.

It has long been surmised that these compounds may cause breast cancer in women and prostate cancer in men, along with an increased the risk for Alzheimer’s disease in both sexes.

Now a new study from researchers in Switzerland has confirmed that aluminum chloride exerts an estrogen-like effect that directly promotes the growth and spread of breast cancer cells.

Natural News reports:

This groundbreaking research from the University of Geneva looks at aluminum chloride’s role in temporarily blocking sweat glands in the underarm. The toxic compound essentially lodges itself inside the skin in order to accomplish this, and over time builds up in breast tissue. Mimicking the effects of estrogen, aluminum chloride in the long term acts as fuel for the formation of cancer tumors, helping them to form and spread throughout the body.

Study co-author Dr. Andre-Pascal Sappino, Ph.D., and his colleagues evaluated the effects of aluminum chloride both on isolated human mammary cells and in test mice to come to this conclusion. They observed that long-term exposure to the chemical not only spurred on cancer tumors but also the metastization, meaning their proliferation throughout the body.

Aluminum chloride is so harmful to the body, in fact, that the researchers determined it to be equally as threatening to health as asbestos, if not more so. Asbestos, of course, is the name for that infamous class of fibrous minerals that in years past were used in various industrial applications, including in building materials. Asbestos has since been banned after it was determined to be a primary cause of mesothelioma and other forms of cancer.

“Asbestos is cheap, has very attractive industrial potential, and it took 50 years to ban it,” Dr. Sappino told The Local. “We hope it doesn’t take so long to ban aluminum salts.”

Antiperspirant chemical triggers ‘very aggressive tumors’

Dr. Sappino, who serves as both a professor and oncologist, advises women and men alike to immediately stop using antiperspirant deodorant products that contain aluminum for their own safety. Because of how aggressively the chemical was shown to provoke cancer tumors in mice, Dr. Sappino and his colleagues see the issue as prudent.

There are many aluminum-free deodorant options out there, after all, including several varieties available in the Health Ranger Store. It’s far more worth it to deal with a small amount of moisture than it is to deal with a potential cancer diagnosis and all that’s involved with treating it — it’s pretty much a no-brainer.

“I think we should avoid all deodorants containing aluminum salts,” Dr. Sappino told the media, admitting that his recommendations will likely trigger major industry backlash. “Now the fight will begin. They will act like the tobacco industry and say that proof in human beings is lacking.”