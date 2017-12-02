Inmate Headbutts Convicted Pedophile While Handcuffed In Court – Video

Where there is a will, there is a way. Inmate Josiah Davies thought the judge was too lenient in sentencing a convicted pedophile, so he took matters into his own hands – even though he was handcuffed.

Footage of Josiah Davies attacking and repeatedly headbutting a convicted pedophile who had just been offered a plea bargain by a judge in a New Hampshire court room has gone viral across social media.

The courtroom video, which shows convicted pedophile Christopher Elwell, 29, walk towards the courtroom bench before being attacked by Davies, who uses his head to inflict as much damage as possible on Elwell, who had just been found guilty of molesting a young girl.

A representative from the local attorney’s office told WMURTV the two men had no previous relationship and that the details of Elwell’s offenses or the fact the judge granted him a plea bargain must have set Davies off.

IBtimes reports: Court staff escorted him to a bench at the back of the room, where he sat down next to Josiah Davies, who was facing forgery charges.

Davies waited for Elwell to be seated than flew at him, landing two crunching headbutts before court staff were able to intervene and pin him down.

Elwell pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the child, who was having a sleepover at a property he lived on and off at, in June.He showed her pornography on his mobile phone and then reenacted some of the scenes with the girl. Another four-year-old and a nine-year-old were both presents during the assault.

Elwell also pleaded guilty of failing to sign up to the sex offenders register in relation to a different offense with a 14-year-old in 2008.

The victim’s mother said he still posed a danger to young girls and should be sentenced to longer than 15 years. However, the judge reluctantly offered him a plea bargain because it meant the child would not have to relive the trauma by testifying in court.

Elwell, from Somersworth, will also never be allowed to spend time with children unsupervised.

Davies’ pretrial hearing was postponed as a result of the attack. He was already on probation when he was hauled in for alleged forgery and his attack on Elwell is now also being investigated.

The attorney’s representative said he could be looking at up to seven years behind bars altogether.