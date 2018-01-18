Insider Dies After Revealing New World Order Agenda In 1969

The following information was revealed by Dr. Lawrence Dunegan who was invited to attend a closed lecture by Dr. Richard Day in 1969.

Dr Day, an eminent physician, was also described as an ‘insider of the Order’ referring to the ‘Order of the Barbarians’ (as those involved in an elite group committed to the ‘New World Order’ were known as at the time)

He told a room of 80- 90 doctors about the changes they would witness in their lifetime as a result of “The Order” or as we know it now, the the globalist elite.

Dr Day stated that he would be in real trouble if the information he was telling them was leaked to the general public.

So was it just a coincidence that Dr. Day died the same year that Dr. Dunegan, one of the attendees, began distributing this information on audio tapes?

Dr. Lawrence Dunegan was invited to go to a speaking event by Dr. Richard Day (Chief of Arranged Parenthood) back in 1969, in a room of about 90 specialists.

They were not allowed to have any recording devices in the room nor be allowed to take notes. What they didn’t know was that Dr. Dunagan had near photographic memory and Dr. Day’s hypnotic suggestion at the end of the event, didn’t seem to have any affect on Dr. Dunegan.

As soon as Dr. Dunegan arrived home, he wrote down everything that he could remember. 20 years later, he took out his notes and made sound recordings of them.

Shortly after Dr. Dunegan started dispersing his audio tapes, Dr. Day passes away.

Dr. Day said in the lecture that he would be in real trouble if this information got out. In 87 when Dr. Dungeon came out with the tape detailing the entire NWO agenda – Dr. Dungeon dies. He died in the same year the tape came out! Did they kill him?

You must listen to the entire audio recording:

And now for partial list of some of the items covered:

“We can cure 98% of all cancers now (1969) but those cures are at the Rockefeller Foundation and they will not be released because there are too many people in the world and they have to die of something!”

“Individuals WILL Need TO GET USED TO CHANGE . . .”

“People will have to get used to the idea of change, so used to change, that they’ll be expecting change. Nothing will be permanent.”

“People are too trusting. People don’t ask the right questions.”

THE True AND THE “Expressed” Objectives

“Everything has two purposes. One is the ostensible purpose which will make it acceptable to people; and second, is the real purpose which would further the goals of establishing the new system and having it.”

He often stated that, “There is just no other way. There’s just no other way!”

POPULATION CONTROL

Authorization TO HAVE BABIES

Individuals won’t be permitted to have babies simply in light of the fact that they need to or in light of the fact that they are lax.

TAX FUNDED ABORTION AS POPULATION CONTROL

back in 1969, four years before Roe vs. Wade. He said, “Abortion will no longer be a crime. Abortion will be accepted as normal”, and would be paid for by taxes for people who could not pay for their own abortions.

ENCOURAGING HOMOSEXUALITY. SEX, ANYTHING GOES

FAMILIES TO DIMINISH IN IMPORTANCE

BLENDING ALL RELIGIONS — THE OLD RELIGIONS WILL HAVE TO GO

CHANGING THE BIBLE THROUGH REVISIONS OF KEY WORDS

RESTRUCTURING EDUCATION AS A TOOL OF INDOCTRINATION

MORE TIME IN SCHOOLS, BUT THEY “WOULDN’T LEARN ANYTHING.”

CONTROLLING WHO HAS ACCESS TO INFORMATION

SCHOOLS AS THE HUB OF THE COMMUNITY

SOME BOOKS WOULD JUST DISAPPEAR FROM THE LIBRARIES

CHANGING LAWS

ENCOURAGEMENT OF DRUG ABUSE TO CREATE A JUNGLE ATMOSPHERE

ALCOHOL ABUSE

RESTRICTIONS ON TRAVEL

THE NEED FOR MORE JAILS, AND USING HOSPITALS AS JAILS

CHANGE

GLOBAL INTERDEPENDENCE “TO CREATE A NEW STRUCTURE, YOU FIRST HAVE TO TEAR DOWN THE OLD”

PATRIOTISM WOULD GO DOWN THE DRAIN

LOSS OF JOBS — LOSS OF SECURITY

[ASIDE] POPULATION SHIFTS TO ELIMINATE “TRADITIONS”

HUNTING

SPORTS FOR GIRLS — TO DE-EMPHASIZE FEMININITY

ENTERTAINMENT: VIOLENCE, SEX AND MORE SEX DESENSITIZATION — PREPARING THE PEOPLE FOR “HUMAN CASUALTIES”

GIVE US THE YOUNG

’80s AND ’90s — THE GRIM REAPER. TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS — NATIONAL ID — THE CHIP, ETC.

FOOD CONTROL

WEATHER CONTROL

POLITICS

KNOW HOW PEOPLE RESPOND — MAKING THEM DO WHAT YOU WANT

FALSIFIED SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH

ACCEPTANCE OF THE U.N. — THE END JUSTIFIES THE MEANS

WAR IS GOOD — YOU GET TO BE CANNON-FODDER, KEEP THE POPULATION DOWN, AND DIE A HERO

TERRORISM — THE GREAT TOOL FOR ‘CONTROL’

MONEY AND BANKING

BIG BROTHER IS WATCHING YOU, WHILE YOU’RE WATCHING TV

PRIVATELY OWNED HOMES — “A THING OF THE PAST”

EUTHANASIA AND THE “DEMISE PILL”

LIMITING ACCESS TO AFFORDABLE MEDICAL CARE MAKES ELIMINATING THE ELDERLY EASIER

PLANNING THE CONTROL OVER MEDICINE

ELIMINATION OF PRIVATE DOCTORS

NEW DIFFICULT TO DIAGNOSE AND UNTREATABLE DISEASES

SUPPRESSING CANCER CURES AS A MEANS OF POPULATION CONTROL… CANCER.

INDUCING HEART ATTACKS AS A FORM OF ASSASSINATION

EDUCATION AS A TOOL FOR ACCELERATING THE ONSET OF PUBERTY AND EVOLUTION

REDIRECTING THE Purpose behind SEX – SEX WITHOUT Generation AND Propagation WITHOUT SEX

All things considered, from populace control, the regular next step then was sex. He said sex must be divided from multiplication. Sex is excessively pleasurable, and the urges are so solid, it is not possible anticipate that individuals will surrender it. To place chemicals in the foods that we eat and in the water supply to diminish the sex drive is not practical. The technique then would be not to reduce sex movement, yet to increase sexual activity, however in such a way, to the point that individuals won’t be having children.

CONTRACEPTION All around Accessible TO ALL

Contraceptives would be displayed much more prominently in pharmacies. Contraceptives would be advertised. And, contraceptives would be dispensed in the schools in association with sex education!

SEX Education AS An Instrument OF WORLD GOVERNMENT

The goal of sex education was to get kids interested early, making the connection between sex and the need for contraception early in their lives, even before they became very active.

The accumulating of the new framework he said most likely would happen on a weekend in the winter. Everything would close down on Friday nighttime and Monday morning, when everyone wakened, there would be an advertisement that the New System was set up. Amid the procedure in getting the United States prepared for these progressions everyone would be busier with less relaxation time and less chance to truly look about and see what was happening around them.