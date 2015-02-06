Latest

International Lawyer Says Zionists Have Infiltrated U.S. Politics

Posted on February 6, 2015 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in News, US // 1 Comment

An international lawyer from Indonesia says that Zionists have infiltrated the US political system and are “directly interfering” in domestic policy.

The lawyer claims that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invitation to address Congress to talk about Iran’s nuclear program was a “blunder”. He further states that has been given a “platform and voice which few elected us politicians are afforded”


Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

Related Articles

  • Mollie Norris

    This is news? Why do we have dual citizens in US congress? Zionism is Luciferianism/Satanism. Eretz-Israel is 80% the property of Rothschild satanists. YHWY’s “Promised Land” for Jews who follow his covenant is controlled by the Adversary of YHWY; the Draco tall white ‘Aryan’ – Reptilian hybrids; the Illuminati bloodlines, whose ‘religion’ is the Babylonian/Canaanite paganism that YHWH exiled the Jews for practicing. Eretz-Israel is a secular nation that’s an abomination to religious Judaism. The US Zionist media censors and persecutes religious Jews in Israel eho speak the truth. truetorahjews.org, nkusa.org

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire