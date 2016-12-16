Forensic Investigation: Obama Birth Certificate is a ‘Forgery’

Investigators who conducted a forensic five year investigation into the birth certificate presented by President Barack Obama have concluded it is a forgery.

Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio told reporters at a press conference on Thursday that forensic investigators found that the birth certificate Obama presented them with was a fraudulently created documented copied from the original certificate.

“We had to follow the evidence,” Arpaio said told reporters.

Mike Zullo, who headed the investigation, presented a video which highlighted “9 points of forgery,” on Obama’s birth certificate.

The sheriffs office slammed the mainstream media for criticising their investigation . “You have continued to mischaracterize this.. This was not about where President Obama was born. This was about his birth certificate.”

Wnd.com reports:

Jerome Corsi, Ph.D., WND senior staff writer and author of “Where’s the Birth Certificate?” was credited by sheriff’s officials with contributing to the investigation.

Corsi said Mike Zullo, head of the Cold Case Posse, and Sheriff Joe Arpaio “have done the United States a heroic service demonstrating by forensic analysis that the long form birth certificate produced in a White House news conference on April 27, 2011, as Barack Obama’s authentic birth certificate is a forgery.”

“The nine points of forgery between the Johanna Ah’nee birth certificate and Obama’s [long-form birth certificate] prove convincingly that the Ah’nee birth certificate was the source document from which the Obama LFBC was created.”

Corsi said Arpaio’s five-year effort “vindicates the extensive research WND conducted over years to bring this issue to the attention of the American public.”

“The inescapable conclusion is that the Hawaii Department of Health has not shown the American public the original 1961 birth records for Barack Obama, if they actually exist,” he said.

“That President Obama’s birth certificate is fake, as proven now by a legitimate law enforcement examination raises serious questions that high crimes and misdemeanors have been committed at the highest level of government. The clear conclusion is that the Obama presidency may have been illegitimate, having violated Article 2, Section 1 of the Constitution. Impeachment procedures may be required, even if those procedures are conducted after Obama leaves office.”

The sheriff’s video said there were nine images on the Obama birth certificate that appear to be identical to, and copied from, another birth certificate issued in Hawaii just days after his birth.

That certificate belongs to Johanna Ah’nee.

The copied items include the word “Honolulu,” “Oahu” twice, three different Xs. Their identical nature raised serious questions since they would have been applied to original documents by moving a typewriter carriage and roller at the time, a left date stamp and a right date stamp.

Explained the investigator on the video:

Doesn’t it just make sense that Alvin Onaka’s stamp and the April 25th date stamp were lifted from someplace also? Ask yourself this question. If anyone presented you with a document in your life that was this suspect would you readily accept it or would you begin an intense vetting, be it a house title, a car title, a piece of currency, anything? Would you accept something this suspect if presented to you in your life? If you answered no, then ask yourself a second question, don’t the American people have a right to vet the documents that they are presented by public officials.

One of the experts who assisted in the investigation was Reed Hayes, a court-qualified handwriting and document examiner, who runs a business in Hawaii. He is on the board of the Scientific Association of Forensic Examiners and has been in business nearly 40 years.

Forlabs, an Italian company that specializes in extracting information from multimedia files, also produced the results.

“We had two experts from two countries in separate disciplines of forensics that came to one conclusion: Barack Obama’s long form birth certificate it not authentic,” the report said.

Zullo, Arpaio’s lead investigator, said the “only reason why this investigation went forward and never came to a close was because of Sheriff Joe Arpaio.”

“Sheriff Arpaio utilized his statutory right to confirm his authority to conduct this investigation,” he said. “As a result, this investigation was done with the utmost of professionalism, unbiased and with no political motivation. We let the evidence direct the investigation.”

He pointed out that Arpaio and others on his team started out with the assumption that Obama’s document was legitimate and they just needed to affirm that.

“Every attempt was exercised to try to clear this document as authentic. However, the evidence and the weight of it simply would not permit that,” Zullo said.

During the news conference, Zullo quoted from the investigation of Hayes: “The (nail in the coffin) that proves that Certificate of Live Birth is inauthentic is the exact lineup of numerous entries on both [certificates].”

He said the experts likened the evidence to being as reliable as a fingerprint.

Zullo said there also were indications of problems when he interviewed Hawaiian officials about the document. He said they verified there was a birth record on file, but Hawaii statutes allow amendments to a birth document, so there is no way to know the details.

Regarding the birth announcements in local newspapers, there is a problem, he said.

“They don’t tell you anything. Hawaii says the Department of Health in Hawaii must create a record based on the representation from anyone.”

The local hospital also refused to help, he said.

“We have no idea what’s on that birth certificate. We have no idea if there was a birth certificate,” he said. “We don’t know if he’s a natural born citizen. That wasn’t anything we were pursuing.”

He noted that the safety paper appearing in the birth certificate image can even be purchased on Ebay.

Sheriff Arpaio added, “Five years ago I said one thing, show us the microfiche, the birth certificate and we’ll all go home.

“I plan on turning over this investigation this month to the federal government. And Congress. And hope Congress No. 1 will pass a law, the president should be vetted. Common sense.

“Maybe some members of Congress will hold some hearings, open to the public regarding this matter. … If they can hold hearings … on underinflated footballs, why can’t you hold one on this?

“Look at our evidence, just look at it,” he concluded. “I’m going tell you right now, we’re not going to answer any questions. We have sensitive information, but I’m not going into it.”

But he called it a “fake, fake, birth certificate.”

The sheriff’s office concluded: “It is the opinion of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office that the birth certificate on your right, belonging to Johanna Ah’nee, was in fact used as a source document in the digital creation of Barack Obama’s long form birth certificate.”

The video notes nine points of “forgery.”

“What are the odds that two stamps in two separate boxes stamped by hand … days apart would have the exact same angle?” the investigators ask.

“It should be pointed out these stamps were looked at by two separate document examiners in two forensic disciplines on two continents,” the video explains.

The investigators went further in their analysis, finding twin sisters whose birth certificates are similar to Ah-nee’s.

While they were born minutes apart their documents have variations that are not found between Ah’nee’s and Obama’s, who were born weeks apart.

“When you have two separate documents with two hand-placed stamps at the same angles, obviously a forgery has taken place,” the investigators said.