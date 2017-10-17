Investigator Banned From Mandalay Bay After Debunking FBI’s Timeline

An independent investigator looking into the Las Vegas shooting has been banned from the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino after he discovered anomalies with the FBI’s timeline of events.

Investigator Nick Falco has posted a series of tweets confirming his claims that he was banned “for life” by MGM management, and detailing the evidence he amassed showing the official narrative to be a lie.

1. I questioned the #LasVegas shooting narrative. I went to Mandalay Bay to check for myself After 24 hours I was banned for life from MGM pic.twitter.com/AEdgzRGfG8 — Nick (@Nick_Falco) October 15, 2017

Intellihub.com reports: Falco told Intellihub exclusively that he received a phone call from the front desk of Mandalay Bay shortly before 7:30 p.m. in which a female operator instructed him to answer his hotel room door where four men (two armed guards, a security guy, and an FBI agent) simultaneously met him. Falco was then told to pack up his belongings before the FBI agent conducted a subsequent inspection of his room.

Soon after the independent investigator says that he was then escorted over to the main entrance of the Mandalay Bay where a security guard stood him in front of a camera and verbally read him the trespass.

During Falco’s visit, he was able to prove that leaked online version of Stephen Paddock’s room service receipt was, in fact, “authentic” after comparing it to a receipt he himself received after ordering room service Saturday morning.

2. I stayed at Mandalay Paddocks room service receipt was leaked online. It is authentic.https://t.co/us9zDGoU57 Here's mine- ONE guest pic.twitter.com/JEAyuEzpKM — Nick (@Nick_Falco) October 15, 2017

Doing a better job than most actual career journalists, Falco also reported that “there’s a surveillance camera in each main elevator” of the Mandalay Bay and added that there is “nowhere to hide.”

3. There's 1000s of surveillance cameras in gaming area, mostly visible There's a surveillance camera in each main elevator. You cant hide pic.twitter.com/qXeOlORYUb — Nick (@Nick_Falco) October 15, 2017

During his short-lived investigation, Falco dispelled online rumors that ‘Paddock used his girlfriend’s employee ID to access the fright elevator’ which is inaccurate because the buildings freight elevator doors are not secured nor do they have a sign posted on them restricting the general public from entering or using them.

‘Some People have said Paddock used service elevator w his girlfriend’s ID — this is FALSE,’ Falco tweeted.

4. Some People have said Paddock used service elevator w his girlfriends ID- this is FALSE There are No locks, No signs, No keys required pic.twitter.com/rjE5sdr6yD — Nick (@Nick_Falco) October 15, 2017

In his barrage of tweets, Falco makes clear: ‘Service elevators aren’t prohibited from guests. No signs. No locks.’

5. Police said Paddock used service elevators.

Why? To bypass security? Service elevators arent prohibited from guests. No signs. No locks pic.twitter.com/kHVYc8WPLK — Nick (@Nick_Falco) October 15, 2017

“There are visible surveillance cameras in all service elevators,” Falco notes.

6. There are visible surveillance cameras in all service elevators. There was no reason for Paddock to use these to get around security. pic.twitter.com/xNFWYtMF3i — Nick (@Nick_Falco) October 15, 2017

Moreover, the freight elevator is located a good distance from Paddock’s suite. It’s past the main elevators and nearly all of the way down to the end of an adjoining hallway. It’s quite a trek.

The elevator in question is located across the hall from the red dot on the diagram that’s included in the following tweet:

7. Red dot is service elevator. Main elevators are in middle. I'm pointing to Paddocks room Why did Paddock use service elevator? It's far pic.twitter.com/FSrVnTuY5a — Nick (@Nick_Falco) October 15, 2017

In the diagram above, you can also see where Paddock’s suite was located (it’s to the far right). Just outside Paddock’s suite is a stairwell which police say was barricaded. It’s very close.

9. There is an exit staircase right next to Paddock's room. No locks, no alarms, no signs & most importantly? No Cameras. pic.twitter.com/GF0JoXJaq3 — Nick (@Nick_Falco) October 15, 2017

The following video shows the vantage that Paddock would have had overlooking the venue.

8. I had clear view of Paddocks room, concert & fuel tanks Shooter didnt need 2nd window to shoot people & fuel tanks Why break 2 windows? pic.twitter.com/Tq5giT76In — Nick (@Nick_Falco) October 15, 2017

The video proves that Paddock would have had a clear shot at the fuel tanks from his room (32-135) which raises questions about the official story which purports that Paddock broke out the second window in the adjoining room to fire at the fuel tanks.

Although Falco tells Intellihub he is no conspiracy theorist and likes to ‘stick to the facts,’ he captured an image of the TVs which come equipped in all Mandalay Bay rooms.

“Samsung Smart TV in all rooms,” he tweeted. “In @wikileaks #Vault7 release these are compromised listening devices by CIA. I unplugged mine immediately.”

10. Samsung Smart TV in all rooms

In @wikileaks #Vault7 release these are compromised listening devices by CIA I unplugged mine immediately pic.twitter.com/PUfJhxpOpH — Nick (@Nick_Falco) October 15, 2017

‘There are at least 3 Samsung Smart TVs in Paddock’s suite,’ Falco tweeted. “Everything could be recorded by CIA or maybe even MGM?”

11. There are at least 3 Samsung Smart TVs in Paddocks suite Everything could be recorded by CIA or maybe even MGM? https://t.co/gy9AJBnDJI pic.twitter.com/sondtbaTw9 — Nick (@Nick_Falco) October 15, 2017

And take note of MGM’s privacy policy which Falco notes in tweet number 12 of 14.

From MGM Resorts official website:

Wi-Fi and Location Information. When you use Wi-Fi services we make available at MGM Resorts, we might collect information (directly or through third parties) about the websites you visit, the type of device and browser you are using, your device identification number, your precise physical location, bandwidth used, session time, etc. Even if you choose not to use Wi-Fi services we make available at MGM Resorts, we may still collect information concerning the precise physical location of your mobile device within and around MGM Resorts for non-marketing purposes. With notice or your consent (and regardless of whether you use Wi-Fi service we make available at MGM Resorts), we might also collect information about the precise physical location of your mobile device within and around MGM Resorts for marketing purposes.

“Falco tweeted: “MGM admits that they track your location through your phone whether or not Wifi is used! Heavy surveillance!” However, he questions how Paddock got “23 rifles” up to his room if surveillance actually exists.

13. I was evicted after less than 24 hours but a shooter w 23 rifles was at their hotel for 7 days & they didn't know? This guy? Really? pic.twitter.com/ZUGpLqeqMe — Nick (@Nick_Falco) October 15, 2017

Additionally, Falco told Intellihub that not one of the four men who escorted him out of his room would provide any form of identification or business card nor did the front desk provide him with a signed copy of the trespass.