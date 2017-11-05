Iran’s Foreign Minister Claims CIA Is Lying About 9/11

Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has claimed that the CIA is lying to the American public about what really happened on 9/11.

A document published by the CIA claims al-Qaeda was supported by Tehran before the 2001 attack, an accusation Zarif claims is “fake news.”

Talkradio.co.uk reports:

He tweeted: “A record low for the reach of petrodollars: CIA & FDD fake news w/ selective AlQaeda docs re: Iran can’t whitewash role of US allies in 9/11.”

The CIA has released roughly 47,000 documents about the incident, including one which said “anyone who wants to strike America, Iran is ready to support him and help him with their frank and clear rhetoric.”

Iran’s Press TV news agency has also alleged that a US government commission which was looking into 9/11 claimed that al-Qaeda members had met with officials from Iran in Sudan between 1991 and 1992.

The news agency also alleged that the group ignored that 15 of the terrorists were from Saudi Arabia, and yet a court in New York ruled that Iran has to pay $7.5 billion (£5.73 billion) to families of the victims of the attack.