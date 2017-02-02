Iran Responds To America’s ‘Notice’

Iran has rejected a warning from US President Donald Trump’s administration over its latest ballistic missile test.

A senior Iranian official has said that Iran will not bow to US threats in response to White House statements.



In reaction to comments by American officials on Tehran’s latest missile tests, the foreign policy adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader emphasized that the Islamic Republic does not wait for permission from any foreign state to defend itself.

He said “the missiles, which were put to test were defensive,” adding that Iran will continue its missile work with full strength.

Bahram Ghasemi, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, also slammed the US over their warning.

“Instead of thanking Iran for its continued fight against terrorism … the American government is practically helping the terrorists by claims about Iran that are baseless, repetitive and provocative,” he said

RT reports:

Speaking to reporters, Ali Akbar Velayati, the Ayatollah’s foreign policy adviser, said that Iran would continue building its defensive capabilities regardless of any warnings from Washington.

“This is not the first time that an inexperienced person has threatened Iran,” Velayati told Fars News Agency, without naming anyone specific.“The American government will understand that threatening Iran is useless.”

“Iran does not need permission from any country to defend itself,” he added.

On Monday, US officials told Fox News that Iran had tested a Khorramshahr medium-range ballistic missile, which flew 600 miles before exploding.

This was followed on Wednesday by National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and US President Donald Trump announcing that Iran had been put “on notice,” without specifying what this meant.

Iran has been formally PUT ON NOTICE for firing a ballistic missile.Should have been thankful for the terrible deal the U.S. made with them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

On Wednesday, Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan confirmed that Iran did indeed test the missile. “The recent test was in line with our programs, and we will not allow any outsider to interfere in our defense affairs,” Dehqan told Tasnim News Agency.

Dehqan insisted that the launch did not violate the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a deal signed between Iran and six major world powers (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France, and Germany) in July 2015, which curbs Tehran’s nuclear program.

In an interview on Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Moscow also considered Iran’s missile tests to be in line with the JCPOA.

“Resolution 2231 of the UN Security Council does not contain a prohibition on the Islamic Republic of Iran from carrying out such activities,” Ryabkov told Interfax. “The resolution only and exclusively calls on Iran to refrain from missile launches… which would allow them the means to deliver a nuclear weapon. This call, as we all understand, does not logically correspond to a ban. It’s not the same thing, and trying to present this as a ban is a distortion of the truth.”

On Thursday, President Trump tweeted that Iran should be ‘grateful’ for JCPOA, which he referred to as “the worst deal ever negotiated” during his campaign.