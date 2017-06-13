Iran: Saudi Regime Sent Obama’s ISIS To Attack Tehran

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has blamed the Obama administration for creating ISIS and Saudi Arabia for instigating the terror attack in Tehran last week.

According to the supreme leader, the U.S created ISIS in order to destabilize the Middle East and further their globalist plans.

“That (the) US arms a terrorist group is what causes instability,” Khameini said on Twitter Monday. “Who created ISIS? The US!”

He added that while the US continue to falsely accuse Iran of funding terrorist, “terrorism in this region has American roots.”

CNN reports: Trump last week responded to terrorist attacks in the Iranian capital of Tehran by warning “states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote,” a reaction described as “repugnant” by Iran’s foreign minister.

Those attacks, which left at least 12 people dead, were claimed by ISIS.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards, a powerful branch of the country’s military, vowed revenge for the attacks and blamed them on longstanding regional rival Saudi Arabia.

ISIS has its roots in al Qaeda in Iraq, which took part in the insurgency that followed the 2003 US-led invasion of the country.

While Saudi Arabia has been threatened by the group, officials in the region and their Western counterparts have claimed ISIS receives funding from backers inside the Kingdom as well as from other rich Middle Eastern countries.