Iran Test-Fires New Ballistic Missile

Iran has successfully test-launched its new ballistic missile that can carry multiple warheads and travel up to 2,000km, according to state media.

It was test fired a few hours after it was unveiled during a military parade in the capital city of Tehran on Friday and comes amid increasing tensions with the US

US President Donald Trump has vowed repeatedly to take a tougher line towards Iran, threatening to renegotiate or dismantle the 2015 nuclear deal, and shoot Iranian boats out of the water if they provoke US naval vessels. Trump also called the Iranian government a “murderous regime” at his UN address earlier this week.

Press TV reports:

The ballistic missile, which is Iran’s third type of missile with a range of 2,000 kilometers along with the Qadr-F and Sejjil ballistic missiles, is capable of carrying multiple warheads.

According to Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, a senior commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, the Khorramshahr missile has become smaller in size and more tactical and it will be operational in the near future.

Iran has repeatedly insisted that its military capabilities are solely aimed for defense purposes and they pose no threat to other countries. The Islamic Republic has also been assisting its allies, including Iraq and Syria, in their ongoing fight against terrorism.

Washington has on several occasions slapped new sanctions against Iran over its missile program.

The United States claims that Iran’s missile tests and rocket launches violate UN Resolution 2231, which was adopted in July 2015 to endorse the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany.

Iran has strongly rejected the US allegations that it has violated the UN resolution, and insists that its missile tests and rocket launches are solely for defense purposes and not designed to carry nuclear warheads.