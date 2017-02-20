Iran To Host International Conference On Palestine

Iran is hosting a two-day international conference on Palestine in a show of solidarity with the oppressed nation.

The 6th International Conference in Support of the Palestinian intifada opens in Tehran on Monday, with 80 delegations from around the world expected to attend.

Press TV reports:

Around 700 foreign guests and representatives of the pro-Palestinian organizations are slated to take part in the event.

Among other participants are senior Iranian officials, including President Hassan Rouhani, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani, according to Lawmaker Kazem Jalali, the spokesman of the conference.

Jalali said the conference will be held at a time when the Zionist regime is waging proxy wars in the region in an attempt to distract the Muslim world from the Palestinian cause.

In an interview with Al Mayadeen news channel, Abbas Zaki, a senior member of the Palestinian Fatah movement, praised the upcoming forum in Tehran as a “real victory for the Palestinian nation.”

The official also criticized the Arab governments for their failure in dealing the Israeli regime’s occupation of Palestinian lands.

He said the Arab leaders are under the influence of the United States, which is using the regime in Tel Aviv as a “tool” to pursue its own hostile agenda in the Middle East region.

The conference will be held in Tehran amid ongoing tensions between Palestinians and the Israeli military in the occupied West Bank.

Around 280 Palestinians have so far been killed by Israeli forces since October 2015.

The tensions are viewed as the third intifada against Israel. The first intifada took place between 1987 and 1993, and the second one in the 2000s.