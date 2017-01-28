Iran Vows To Respond In Kind To Trump’s Visa Restrictions

Iranian officials have slammed Donald Trump’s decision to restrict visitors from the Islamic Republic and six other Muslim majority countries.

The Iranian foreign ministry called the decision an “open affront” and has vowed that Tehran will respond to the move in kind.

In a statement on Saturday the ministry said: “In order to protect the dignity of all the Iranian people inside and outside the country, the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran will scrutinize the short-term and long-term outcomes of the decision by the US government on Iranian nationals and will take appropriate consular, legal and political measures”.

Travel agents in Tehran said that foreign airlines had already started barring Iranians from US-bound flights. Agencies were instructed by three airlines not to sell tickets or allow Iran nationals with American visas to board planes.

Amid widespread condemnation, Homeland Security has now also reportedly confirmed that permanent residents will be included in temporary ban.

Press TV reports:

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed a sweeping executive order to suspend refugee arrivals and impose tough controls on travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Trump’s decision to ban visas was an “open affront” against the Iranian nation and the Muslim world.

The statement said the Iranian government respects the American people and distinguishes between them and the hostile policies of the US government.

It, however, emphasized that Iran would respond in kind in order to support its nationals’ rights until the offensive US restrictions are lifted.

The Iranian ministry said the visa restrictions run counter to Washington’s claims of countering terrorism and establishing security for the American people and would be marked in history “as a big gift presented to extremists and their supporters.”

At a time that the international community needs dialogue and collective efforts to uproot violence and extremism, the US government’s “injudicious” and discriminatory measure against Muslims would prepare the grounds for extremist terrorists to spread violence, it added.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has adopted strategies to make appropriate decisions based on national interests, the statement said.

“The recent decision [made by] the United States of America includes illegal and irrational expectations which are against international law,” the ministry pointed out.

It warned that any US move to extend discriminatory measures against the Iranian nationals would be illegal and said the Islamic Republic reserves the right to react to any violation of international law by Washington.