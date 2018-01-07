Former Iranian President Ahmadinejad Arrested As Protests Gather Steam

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejed has been arrested for “inciting unrest against the government” as the anti-regime protests in Iran continue gaining steam, threatening to topple the hardline Islamic government.

Ahmadinejad, who was president between was reportedly placed on house arrest although there are reports he was sent to Iran’s notorious Evin Prison.

The ex-leader was apprehended during a visit to the western city of Busehehr on December 28, according to Al-Quds Al-Arabi.

The newspaper reported that Ahmadinejad said: ‘Some of the current leaders live detached from the problems and concerns of the people, and do not know anything about the reality of society.’

It is also claimed he said Iran was suffering ‘mismanagement‘ and that President Hassan Rouhani’s government ‘believes that they own the land and that the people are an ignorant society‘.

Daily Mail reports: It comes after more than a week of unrest in Iran, as demonstrators took to the streets to protest against the government.

The unrest was sparked by a hike in food prices amid soaring unemployment

At least 21 people have been killed, and hundreds have been arrested.

Pro-government rallies were held in response with officials blaming the anti-government unrest on foreign meddling.

Authorities are now said to be seeking to place Ahmadinejad under house arrest.

Today, the Iranian parliament held a closed-door meeting to discuss the deadly protests that shook the country.

In December, Ahmadinejad’s former deputy Hamid Baghaie was sentenced to 15 years in prison on financial charges.

Among his charges was reportedly ‘insulting judiciary officials’ for which he was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.

He was imprisoned for seven months in 2015 for reasons that were never made public, though he was previously investigated for irregularities during his time in office.