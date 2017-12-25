Iraqis Erect 30-Foot Christmas Tree To Celebrate Defeat Of ISIS – Media Blackout

Residents of Baghdad have erected a 30-foot-tall Christmas tree to mark the defeat of ISIS who were beaten back by Iraqi Security Forces.

Iraqi Christians have raised a 30-ft. tall Christmas tree in Baghdad to celebrate both the holiday and the expulsion of ISIS extremists by Iraq Security Forces. pic.twitter.com/e96oaR5neN — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 23, 2017

Breitbart.com reports: Presidential spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders also remarked on the incredible display in a December 24 tweet reading, “Thank God for the President’s leadership in fight to defeat ISIS”:

Thank God for the President's leadership in fight to defeat ISIS https://t.co/zsewP7cIuc — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 24, 2017

This year’s display mirrors last year’s tree erected by Muslim businessman Yassi Saad who then said he hoped that the display would help bring together Christian and Muslim Iraqis in a new spirit of cooperation as his country continued to heal after being freed from Saddam Hussein’s tyranny.

In 2016, Saad said that his goal was to join “our Christian brothers in their holiday celebrations and helping Iraqis forget their anguish.”

The businessman also noted that the 33-foot-diameter, 85-foot-tall tree cost him around $24,000 to build last year. This year’s tree erected at the same location and with similar measurements is likely also similar in costs.

It wasn’t clear if Mr. Saad was involved in this year’s decoration.