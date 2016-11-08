Iraqis Pray For Hillary Defeat After Obama Leaves Behind “ISIS Mess”

Just one week after asking Putin for help defeating ISIS, Kurdish forces have begun liberating jihadi held Christian towns in Iraq – and the freed locals are now speaking out against Obama and Clinton.

The town of Qaraqosh, home to more than 50,000 Christians, had been under ISIS control for the last two years. But not any more – Kurdish forces backed by Russia have cleaned up “Obama’s mess” and reclaimed the town from the jihadis.

Residents who stayed in the town have described how ISIS ordered every Christian citizen to pay a massive tax, convert to Islam or face execution.

Those who survived the terror have now voiced their outrage that President Obama refused to protect them when Iraq’s largest Christian city fell to ISIS more than two years ago. A man in the village said he hopes Donald Trump – a widely favoured candidate in the town – will bring a different approach to the scourge of Islamic jihad.

After attending the first Christian service held in the town for two years, he told the camera: “Obama has never helped the Christians. In fact, he despises them. In the last 26 months, he has shown he despises all of them. But we have hope in the new president, Trump.”

A Catholic priest in the town said: “The US government led by President Obama could have protected us – or at least helped us to protect ourselves. But unfortunately Obama abandoned us, and chose not to get involved.”

A young girl wearing a crucifix then added: “We hope this new guy called Trump will help us more than Obama did.”

The rapid progress made by Kurdish forces in driving the jihadis out of former strongholds comes one week after Kurdish foreign minister Falah Mustafa Bakir visited Moscow to appeal for Russian humanitarian and military assistance in their fight with ISIS.

Baker told Russia’s Izvestia Daily: Yes, we asked for this kind of support from Russia, because as things stand now, the issue of counter-terrorism is crucial. The struggle is for the Islamic State stronghold in northern Iraq [Mosul]. In this regard, we believe that the international community, and above all our allies, one of which is Russia, should provide us with comprehensive support.”