Ireland Expected To Leave EU As European Project Collapses

Ireland are expected to leave the European Union in revenge for its treatment by the EU elite during the financial crisis.

Co-founder of Hibernia Forum, Keith Redmond, claims that Irish people have had enough of the European project, and want to regain their sovereignty in the same way Britain did following Brexit.

Mr Redmond says he believes an Irish EU exit in imminent as euroscepticism is growing at an unprecedented rate on the island.

“For sure. There is definitely a support for stopping what seems to be an unstoppable march to EU integration, EU super state, whatever you want to call it.”

Express.co.uk reports:

He said a growing distrust of Brussels was centred on three concerns: a lack of accountability from those in power, a loss of sovereignty in Ireland and the EU’s treatment of the country during the banking crisis.

Mr Redmond said: “Ireland as an island was quarantined for the toxic banking debt of the EU. They basically shafted us.”

He said leaving the EU was preferable to its inevitable chaotic collapse.

He said: “People were concerned in Ireland about the uncertainty that may follow [Brexit], the upheaval.

“That’s all true, but it is necessary upheaval.

“Otherwise we are faced ultimately with calamity, a total collapse. But we can make it a planned collapse.”

Mr Redmond said Brexit could kick-start the breakdown of the EU both in Ireland and across the bloc

He said: “I have no great interest in what happens in the UK – that’s for their people to decide.

“But I hoped it would be at least a wake up call for Europhiles in Brussels, and at best spark waves [of euroscepticism] across Europe.

“It could be the first card pulled out, with the rest tumbling down.”

The think tank co-founder previously told Express.co.uk he believed the EU would offer the UK a fair exit deal.

He also criticised a EU-supported classroom programme in Ireland, which he saw as “insidious propaganda”.