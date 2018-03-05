Irish Gov’t Caught Paying Media To Promote ‘Million Muslim Migrant’ Plan

The Irish government has provoked outrage after being caught paying journalists to write good news stories about “Project Ireland 2040” — a secret plan to boost the Irish nation’s 4.7 million population by another million using mass migration.

Unveiled by the Irish government last week with a commitment to spend €116 billion, the document outlines plans to re-settle migrants from the Middle East and Africa at various heritage towns across Ireland.

As absurd as it sounds for the Irish government to be paying journalists to sell out Ireland, it appears to be a more widespread practice than most people realize.

These suicidal immigration policies are, of course, being implemented not just in Ireland but in much of the European Union (and the UK). The fallacious belief is that the swarm of migrants from the Middle East and Africa will somehow fill Europe’s population deficit that stems from the low birth rates of the native populations. The utopian belief is that — despite all evidence to the contrary — Muslim migrants will assimilate, find jobs and become responsible citizens who will start paying taxes to finance their new countries’ leftist dependence on social welfare.

Jihadwatch report: In Germany, despite the 47 billion dollars that taxpayers must pay as a result of the existing migrant chaos, a secret document came to light showing that the government was planning to bring in 12 million migrants over the next four decades, regardless of the mass protests that have been going on in some cities.

The Irish government is headed in the same direction. It has been criticized for “plans to open a centre for 115 asylum seekers in a heritage town home to one of Ireland’s oldest traditional festivals,” with news reports also circulating about “gangs of teenagers of African origin” which are “terrorising locals across Dublin.”

Breitbart report: The government’s strategic communications unit paid for sponsored “news pieces” to appear in national and regional newspapers promoting “Ireland 2040”, which “could not include negative or critical content”, The Times reported on Friday.

Speaking in the Irish parliament, or Dáil, opposition leader Micheál Martin branded the government’s use of the media to promote its scheme “ethically dubious”.

“The blurring of the lines is genuinely worrying from a parliamentary democracy point of view,” he said.

“The Taoiseach will say he is promoting the government, but the dogs on the street know he is using taxpayers’ money to promote Fine Gael politically.”

Project Ireland 2040 has been slammed on social media as a “pyramid scheme” to enrich investors by adding consumers at taxpayers’ expense, and as a globalist programme to “replace” the native population.

The government has also come under attack for plans to open a centre for 115 asylum seekers in a heritage town home to one of Ireland’s oldest traditional festivals.

Local media reports that on Friday a public meeting called to discuss the plans was attended by more than 100 concerned locals, many of whom argued the town of just 300 residents lacks the services needed to cater for so many new arrivals……