President Of American Heart Association Suffers A Heart Attack

The president of the American Heart Association John Warner suffered what doctors say was a minor heart attack last week.

What makes the news ironic is that his organization recently advised people to stop using butter in their foods and replace it instead with toxic, artery-clogging vegetable oils.

An official advisory by the AHA, which was issued to cardiologists around the world, said consuming the polyunsaturated fat in ‘healthy‘ spreads and oils could cut the risk of cardiovascular disease by 30 per cent, the same benefit, they said, as seen from taking cholesterol drugs.

Natural News reports: According to a published report on the AHA website, Warner — himself a cardiologist (another irony) and CEO of UT Southwestern University Hospitals in Dallas — is in stable condition after doctors inserted a stent into a blocked artery.

“John wanted to reinforce that this incident underscores the important message that he left us with in his presidential address yesterday – that much progress has been made, but much remains to be done. Cardiac events can still happen anytime and anywhere,” said Nancy Brown, chief executive officer of the AHA.

In that talk, Warner told a Scientific Sessions meeting — where he gave his presidential address — that there were “no old men” in his family, and that is due largely to heart disease.

“I know this is also true in far too many other families, not just in the U.S., but around the world. I believe the people in this room have the power – and even the duty – to change that. Together, we can make sure old men and old women are regulars at family reunions,” he said.

“In other words, I look forward to a future where people have the exact opposite experience of my family, that children grow up surrounded by so many healthy, beloved, elderly relatives that they couldn’t imagine life any other way.”

Fair enough, and an admirable goal to be sure — but then why would his organization make the recommendation to change from butter, which is natural, a healthy fat, and can even be organic, to a substance far less healthy with known ties to cardiac disease?

Could it be due to a major conflict of interest?

As we reported in June:

The AHA has long gone after healthy fats, and this time it even went so far as to say that coconut oil is bad for your heart. They would say that, of course, because eating these healthy foods keeps people from needing the prescription drugs made by the firms that support the group.

Vegetable oils may seem better, but in actuality, they’re not. Polyunsaturated fats like corn and canola oil can promote inflammation, which is responsible for an increase in cancer while slowing the body’s metabolism rate.

What’s more, nearly all canola oil is made from genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Plus, it is known to suppress thyroid function and your immune properties, and it requires extra processing by the body because of the toxins such oils contain.

“Yet they want us to believe that a chemical that was not put on this Earth for human consumption is really so much better for us than natural butter that came from a cow?” writes Isabelle Z. for Natural News.

Corn oil is so bad for the body that even some food makers who are not known to place a premium on healthy ingredients are starting to reject it along with other GMO-based oils such as soy and even canola.

On the other hand, olive oils — and in particular extra-virgin olive oil — is believed to be one of the healthiest of all oils, making the AHA’s advice on butter and vegetable oils confusing and contradictory.

But always remember that the AHA is heavily funded by the pharmaceutical industry, which survives on keeping people as sick and unhealthy as possible — another irony.