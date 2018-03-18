IRS Uncovers 1.2 Million Cases Of Identity Theft By Illegal Aliens

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has uncovered 1.2 million cases of identity theft involving illegal immigrants in America.

According to the IRS, over one million illegal immigrants filed dodgy tax returns with illegitimate social security numbers in 2017.

“We identified 1,227,579 electronically filed tax returns, processed in FY 2017 through April 18, 2017, in which the Individual Taxpayer Identification Number on the return does not match the Social Security Number on the Form W-2,” the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration confirmed.

“Note that a Social Security Number may have been used on Form W-2 for more than one of these returns.”

CNS News reports:

TIGTA, which is the inspector general responsible for overseeing the IRS, discovered another approximately 1.2 million cases in 2017 in which an illegal alien working in the United States had filed a tax return reporting wages that had been earned using a Social Security Number that belonged to someone else or was fabricated.

Yet the IRS also could not say whether it referred any of these cases for criminal prosecution.

[…]Using a stolen or fake Social Security Number is a felony.

