Is President Putin A Time Traveller?

Social networks are abuzz with pictures circulating from 1920 and 1941 which purport to show Russian President Vladimir Putin as an accomplished time traveller.
Many already believe the Russian leader to be almighty and immortal, and these pictures further the claims that Putin is some kind of mythical creature that has resided on Earth for hundreds, if not thousands of years.
Another video, filmed in 1983 captures a time traveling “shape shifter” KGB agent that look also looks suspiciously like Putin:
Need further evidence that Putin may be a time traveller?
If you look at the Mona Lisa a little more closely the unsettling truth is revealed…
No, no! pic.twitter.com/cttnslyFji
— Shaun Walker (@shaunwalker7) July 27, 2015
He also appears in one of Dutch painter Jan van Eyck’s paintings …
@shaunwalker7 It can’t be! Only van Eyck’s paintings look like Putin… pic.twitter.com/A1D4W6A8dx
— Stefan de Koning (@StefandeKoning1) July 27, 2015
Finally, here is Putin as a monk:
Do you have evidence that shows Vladimir Putin may be a time traveller? Post your links/pics in the comments section below!
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
