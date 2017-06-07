ISIS Launch Deadly Terror Attack In Iran

ISIS carried out a deadly attack on Iran’s parliament and the tomb of revolutionary founder Ruhollah Khomeini on Wednesday.

ISIL took responsibility for the attacks, which have left at least 12 people dead and 42 others injured. It is believed that the attacks are in response to Tehran’s ongoing efforts to fight the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.

The moment one of the suicide bombers detonated in front of former #Iran-ian Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini's Shrine – #Tehran #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/VZ2jEOFloM — Kurdistan24 English (@K24English) June 7, 2017

An official at Khomeini’s mausoleum in south Tehran said “three to four” people had entered via the western entrance and opened fire, killing the gardener and wounding several other people.

Presstv.com reports: The report said one of the assailants has been killed, another has blown himself up and a third one has been injured.

Informed sources say a bomber’s explosive vest has also been discovered and deactivated in the vicinity of the mausoleum.

Tasnim said in an update that the hostage rescue team of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has arrested two “terrorists” at the Imam Khomeini Mausoleum.

Iran’s state television quoted an Intelligence Ministry source as saying that the twin attacks in Tehran were being treated as terrorist incidents.

IRNA cited an official with the Intelligence Ministry’s Counter-terrorism Department as saying that several terrorist teams had entered the capital earlier in the day.

One of the terrorist teams was busted before managing to stage any attacks, while two others attacked the parliament building and the mausoleum. At the shrine, one bomber was killed before setting off his explosives, but another managed to blow himself up.

Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani condemned the attacks as “cowardly” and said they meant to undermine Tehran’s anti-terror fight.

Meanwhile, Deputy Interior Minister for Security Affairs Hossein Zolfaqari said the country’s Supreme National Security Council will hold a meeting later in the day to investigate different aspects of the attacks.