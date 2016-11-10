ISIS Celebrate U.S. Demise In Donald Trump Victory

ISIS are reportedly celebrating president–elect Donald Trump’s victory on Wednesday

According to the SITE intelligence group, Islamic State terrorists say they are hoping civil war and bankruptcy will hasten America’s demise.

USA Today reports:

“Rejoice with support from Allah, and find glad tidings in the imminent demise of America at the hands of Trump,” said the al-Minbar Jihadi Media network, which is affiliated with the Islamic State, according to the U.S.-based SITE Intelligence Group.

“Trump’s win of the American presidency will bring hostility of Muslims against America as a result of his reckless actions, which show the overt and hidden hatred against them,” the al- Minbar Jihadi Media network continued.

The Nashir Political Service, a media outlet that supports the Islamic State, and other jihadists said they hoped Trump’s win would eventually bankrupt the U.S. economy due to anti-Muslim policies, SITE reported.

Trump has said he will give his generals 30 days after he takes office to come up with a plan to defeat the Islamic State, also known as ISIL or ISIS, which has seized swaths of Syria and Iraq.

6)Jihadists warn that Trump will unite the mujahideen; Announce: “Bring it on, Donald”; “The mujahideen are ready!” pic.twitter.com/b2qpJSuoN2 — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) 9 November 2016

“I’m going to bomb the s— out of them,” the president-elect said last year.

The Afghan Taliban urged Trump to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan and to “not pursue American interests at the expense of other countries,” SITE reported.

SITE director Rita Katz reported that white supremacists called Trump’s win a “victory for nationalism” and supporters of al-Qaeda and ISIL said his win exposed America’s “hatred of Muslims” and will contribute to the West’s downfall, likening it to Brexit – Britain’s exit from the European Union.