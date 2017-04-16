ISIS Launch Chemical Attack In Iraq

ISIS launched a chemical weapons attack in Mosul, Iraq on Friday night, injuring several soldiers with chlorine gas.

According to an Iraqi military officer, the attack occurred in western Mosul – an area recently liberated from ISIS militants by Iraqi forces.

The officer with the anti-terrorism forces said Saturday that a rocket loaded with chlorine was fired by ISIS the night before in the al-Abar neighborhood. He said seven soldiers suffered breathing problems as a result and were taken to a nearby field clinic to urgent care.

Rt.com reports:

The Iraqi military is currently involved in an offensive in western Mosul, backed by US-led coalition forces.

Battles against jihadists are now ongoing in the more densely-populated western half of the city, with Iraqi officials claiming that more than half of western Mosul has been retaken from the terrorist group.

As fighting in the months-long operation to liberate Islamic State’s stronghold in Iraq has intensified recently, terrorists have been resorting to harsher tactics as Iraqi troops backed by Shia and Kurdish militias, as well as airstrikes from the US-led coalition, are closing in on the Old City.

There have been reports that IS is telling the local population that the approaching forces will kill or imprison them.

When this attempt to deter people from fleeing didn’t work, the militant group turned to mass executions of would-be refugees.

While the coalition forces have been reporting on their military advances in the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry has warned that the humanitarian plight of war-torn Mosul has “escalated to the limit.” Iraq’s president has compared it to a “full-on catastrophe.”