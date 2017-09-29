Video: Captured ISIS Fighter Admits Cooperation Between ISIS And U.S.

A captured ISIS fighter has admitted that the U.S. is cooperating with the terrorist regime in order to try and topple Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Recently, we reported on a video featuring ISIS fighter Mohammed Moussa al-Shawwakh, who revealed that the U.S. and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have an agreement to protect ISIS from the SAA in exchange for entering gas and oil fields in the region.

Thelastamericanvagabond.com reports: A day later, Arab Today posted another video, where an ISIS terrorist had confirmed the cooperation between the U.S.-back Kurdish forces and ISIS.

Mohammed Hussein al-Hamad said that similar arrangements were followed by Kurds during the ‘liberation’ of the al-Izba and Jafra oil fields. Besides, al-Hamad said that the SDF forces had often delivered the U.S.-made weapons to ISIS terrorists.

These statements, in turn, explain such an active advance of U.S.-backed formations along the left bank of the Euphrates towards Deir Ezzor. In addition, it becomes clear why all the positions seized by Kurds usually remain untouched after their ‘fierce battles’ against ISIS.

It should be mentioned that three days ago independent media reported about evidence of cooperation between the U.S. and ISIS terrorists. Video images showed U.S. Special Forces’ Hummer vehicles north of the town of Deir Ezzor, where ISIS militants are deployed. Despite that the U.S. strongholds being located in the ISIS areas, no screening patrol has been organized at them. It is assumed that in this way the U.S. Armed Forces support the unhindered advancement of the SDF forces through ISIS positions.

According to many Syrian experts, that Washington and the U.S.-backed forces deliberately cooperate with ISIS terrorists in order to prevent the SAA’s from establishing full control over all oil fields in Deir Ezzor.

However, despite all the U.S. attempts to undermine the government forces, the SAA is confidently continuing to liberate and defend the territories seized by ISIS terrorists, making every effort to stabilize the situation in the country.