Video: Man Dresses As ISIS Fighter And Crosses German Border Controls

A Danish man dressed up as an ISIS fighter and filmed himself crossing the border into Germany multiple times – and not once was he stopped or questioned by authorities.

The man, who was carrying a replica gun and the terror network’s flag, claims German border security is “pathetic” and he wanted to raise awareness of the consequences of open borders.

The Express report:

The video, uploaded to YouTube, has not been verified and it is not clear where exactly it was filmed. It comes almost a week after Isis claimed responsibility for the Berlin terror attack, which claimed 12 lives and injured many more, on Monday.

Alongside the video, the uploader writes: “A Danish citizen dressed up in Islamic State gear, flag and fake gun to show how pathetic the border is between Germany and Denmark.

“We test border controls. Can an Isis terrorist cross the border unnoticed?

“Border controls were non-existent. Do you feel comfortable with our open borders?”

In the January of this year, Denmark imposed controls on its southern frontier with Germany in a move designed to stem the flow of migrants entering the country.

Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Danish prime minister, said the decision was prompted by Sweden’s move to introduce identity checks for all passengers arriving by train, bus or ferry from Denmark.

He said: “The new Swedish requirement for ID checks poses a serious threat of a large number of asylum seekers accumulating in a short time, for example in and around Copenhagen, threatening public order and safety. We do not want this.”

While they were only meant to be a temporary measure, they have remained in place for the entirety of 2016.

The Danish integration minister Inger Stojberg said after a meeting with ministers from Germany, Sweden, Austria and Norway that they intend to continue into 2017.

She said: “There is no doubt that it is our aim [to continue border checks]. The issue specifically is what will happen after February 12. I see it as essential that Denmark continues to have border control.”

In the wake of the Berlin terrorist Anis Amri being killed in a shootout with police in Milan, Italy, the European Commission has said steps are needed to strengthen border controls.

It has been suggested that the Schengen Information System, which monitors and tracks terror suspects, should be improved after attacks across France, Belgium and Germany have killed more than 250 people in a little more than 12 months.