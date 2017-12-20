ISIS Hacks State Department – Threatens To Send Assassins To Employees’ Homes

ISIS has hacked the US Army and State Department and is preparing to send assassins to employees’ homes, according to a new video.

The video released by ISIS hacking group Islamic Ghosts of the Caliphate also warns: ‘Muslims will return to being masters of the world and kings of the earth.’

Dailymail.co.uk reports:

It starts with disturbing images of maimed or killed Syrian and Iraqi children while a voice says in Arabic: ‘The Islamic State did not start the war against you and you will pay a great price as your sons will return to you as amputees or in coffins.

As scenes of war, bombings and terror attacks flash up, the voice continues: ‘You will pay a price as you walk along your streets fearing Muslims. We will attack your homeland – you will not even feel secure in your bedrooms.’

The video then brings up a message in English and Arabic reading: ‘We were able to hack sensitive sites of the US Army, the Interior Ministry, the State Department, and other government sites, and we were able to get thousands of your confidential information’.

It continues: ‘We have sent the information to our lone wolves to assassinate you and to increase frequent jihadist operations against you.’

The video then shows a series of American websites with the names and addresses of employees which the group claims to have gained after hacking the sites.

The examples of hacked websites shown in the video are not from the State Department or US Army but other lower-security sites including the Geological Society of Nevada and the National Caves Association.

Raphael Gluck of monitoring group JihadoScope told MailOnline: ‘It’s hard to tell how much of a threat this poses.

‘Their tactic seems to be to say: “Here’s some info we have, it’s just a sample of the info we have hacked and we have sent our lone wolves to the addresses we have gained.” They’re trying to sow the seeds of fear.’

It comes after the hacking group threatened a wave of global cyber attacks starting in the US. At the end of the video, the group declares their next target for hacking will be Russia.