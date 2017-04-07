ISIS Launch Offensive As US Strikes Syrian Military Base

Taking advantage of the US missile strike on a Syrian airbase, ISIS launched a major offensive to gain control of strategic oil areas near Palmyra

The terrorist group launched the offensive near the military base targeted by US  tomahawk cruise missiles in the early hours if Friday morning….

Russia Insider reports: Everyone knew it was coming, but who could have guessed that it would begin so quickly?

Islamic State has just launched an offensive in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate, according to Al Masdar News.

Leith Fadel reports:

Capitalizing on the U.S. missile strikes, the Islamic State stormed the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) checkpoints near the strategic town of Al-Furqalas.

According to local sources, the Islamic State has yet to make any gains near Al-Fuqalas, but without necessary air support, the situation could worsen in the coming hours.

The Shayrat Military Airport is one of the Syrian Air Force’s most important installations in the fight against the Islamic State due to its proximity to the Palmyra and Deir Ezzor fronts.

The Syrian base attacked by the US “provides important support” in the battle against ISIS around Palmyra, so it’s no surprise that this new offensive has come so soon:

It looks like this could get ugly:

Well done, Washington. Making ISIS Great Again.

    lets see? USA launched 100 million dollars worth of missiles doing International War Crimes against Syria, USA/ Israhell irregular forces were ready to jump off after the attack, also have to be pre planed. Anyone who served in the military knows you don’t just say, hey, someone blew up something, lets attack. Much planning, logistics goes into an attack. This means, fore knowledge. This means, the USA and Israhell did the WHOLE thing. This means Trump is a lying Zionist War Criminal.