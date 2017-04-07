ISIS Launch Offensive As US Strikes Syrian Military Base

Taking advantage of the US missile strike on a Syrian airbase, ISIS launched a major offensive to gain control of strategic oil areas near Palmyra

The terrorist group launched the offensive near the military base targeted by US tomahawk cruise missiles in the early hours if Friday morning….

Russia Insider reports: Everyone knew it was coming, but who could have guessed that it would begin so quickly?

Islamic State has just launched an offensive in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate, according to Al Masdar News.

Leith Fadel reports:

Capitalizing on the U.S. missile strikes, the Islamic State stormed the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) checkpoints near the strategic town of Al-Furqalas.

According to local sources, the Islamic State has yet to make any gains near Al-Fuqalas, but without necessary air support, the situation could worsen in the coming hours.

The Shayrat Military Airport is one of the Syrian Air Force’s most important installations in the fight against the Islamic State due to its proximity to the Palmyra and Deir Ezzor fronts.

The Syrian base attacked by the US “provides important support” in the battle against ISIS around Palmyra, so it’s no surprise that this new offensive has come so soon:

#SYRIA: Homs governor Talal Barazi tells @AFP the Shayrat air base “provides important support” in battle against IS around #Palmyra — Maya Gebeily (@GebeilyM) April 7, 2017

It looks like this could get ugly:

#Syria // #Palmyra // Clashes reigniting on the outskirts of Palmyra between the SAA and isis amidst US airstrikes on Shayrat airbase. — The Inside Source (@InsideSourceInt) April 7, 2017

Well done, Washington. Making ISIS Great Again.