ISIS Works For Western Elite To Organize Global Terror

ISIS exists to create a path from the Mediterranean to the Pacific through Asian territories chosen by the Elite.

9/11 was the event that marked Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan and their surrounding countries like Syria and post-Soviet states of Southern Russia, for death and exploitation, meaning to ultimately carve a route through Asia to the orient using Islamist extremism as a tool.

On this route, the perpetrators of 9/11 and the creators of ISIS and Al-Qaeda plan to set fire to the Islamic world, fragmenting the Shia and Sunni to achieve their One World Order.

People like Bin Laden, wearing flip flops, riding a mule and carrying a Kalashnikov, are said by the presstitute media to be responsible for infiltrating America’s multi trillion dollar defense system.

Groups like ISIS are appearing from one place to somewhere half-way across the world as if by magic, destroying what is sacred in all holy books. Unless you live on Mars you can’t not believe that the military industrial complex, globalists and the neocons in America are pulling the strings.

9/11 was an inside job by the globalist elite to reach China, and hold in check Christian Russia, flanked by a huge Muslim population of former Soviet republics on its southern border.

Before celebrating the one world order, the elite will reduce the Muslim world to a shadow of its former self. It will be reminiscent of what happened to Native American Indians on the new continent.

Corporate America needs profits to pay a hungry work force. The military industrial complex with the help of President Trump and the Saudis will get the job done.

Once Iran is infiltrated, Pakistan is back under military dictatorship, and the Russian Nuclear deterrent fails to launch, then the Elite will have reached China. May providence help the people in south east Asia where majority of Muslims live.

Meanwhile the Elite watch from their ivory tower, bemused by Trump and a gullible public.

By Bernie Suarez:

Magical and logic-defying ISIS is not only suddenly living in caves in Afghanistan where they now project the illusion of perpetual existence just like “al Qaeda” but they are now conveniently in the Philippines where President Duterte had declared the U.S. his enemies in 2016. The ruling elite NEED ISIS to not only exist but to appear indestructible and permanently elusive in order to keep the ISIS script going. This is why the West and its allies have been supporting ISIS since day one with supplies and weapons without which they would not even exist today. This should be enough to anger every single American.

Why is all of this happening? Because it guarantees that the U.S. can continue rationalizing wars, government overthrows, invasions and more attacks throughout not only the Middle East but wherever they decide to retroactively give ISIS “credit” for “explosions” that take place anywhere in the world. Also, the perceived perpetual existence of ISIS guarantees the continued flow of BILLIONS of dollars to the Pentagon Slush Fund and much more. It’s a win-win for both the Neocons and the globalists attempting to overthrow Trump but also the Military Industrial Complex.

Given that information is freely and easily available today, anyone can see that the Islamic State or ISIS is nothing more than a convenient proxy army to serve the needs of the West and its allies. Denying this reality is a CHOICE made of ignorance. That selective ignorance is the reason why “ISIS” is alive and well in many people’s minds. This is a perfect dream scenario for the criminals who did 9/11 who to this day are still laughing at the idiots who still believe CIA’s creation “al Qaeda” did 9/11. Such is the political world we live in.

If you understand this ISIS script and how it’s being used to push the globalist new world order agenda and help the US Military Industrial Complex wage more and more war worldwide as the US destroys its enemies, help spread this information so that humanity can move forward based on truth not mainstream media lies and propaganda. This truth about ISIS will also help hold politicians accountable and give more voice to politicians like Representative Tulsi Gabbard in Hawaii.

Activist Post

Bernie is a revolutionary writer with a background in medicine, psychology, and information technology. He is the author of The Art of Overcoming the New World Order and has written numerous articles over the years about freedom, government corruption and conspiracies, and solutions.