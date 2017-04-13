Israeli jets pounded targets in Damascus, Syria overnight, according to reports from Lebanon and the Jerusalem Post, escalating an already volatile situation and leading experts to claim “retaliation is inevitable.”

According to Lebanese media, the targets that were hit by Israeli missiles were affiliated with the Assad government and were the regime army’s 3rd Division in the al-Katif suburbs of the capital.

The report also claimed that the Israel Defense Force struck from within Lebanon, circling the Beqaa Valley and Baalbek, so as not to be blocked by the Russian defense systems protecting the Syrian capital from attack.

Syrian media reported witnesses hearing “loud explosion sounds” in the early morning hours, and later reported that the IDF missiles targeted a weapons shipment to the Shiite militant group Hezbollah in north-west Damascus.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit declined to comment on the reports as the army does not respond to foreign media.

“Retaliation inevitable”

The alleged attack comes after a week during which Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah made several aggressive statements in an appearance on Iranian television as well as in interviews with the Lebanese media.

The Hezbollah leader threatened to attack Israel in the near future, saying that “Hezbollah will have no red lines in the next war with Israel,” and also warned Israel from entering into a conflict with Hezbollah: “Israel should think a million times before it goes to war with Lebanon.“

Regional experts are now warning that an already volatile situation has now been escalated, and retaliation for Israel’s strike is inevitable.