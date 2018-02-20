Israel Arming Seven Different Rebel Groups In Syria

As it becomes clear that Syria’s president Assad has, with the help of Russia, Iran and Lebanon, stabilized his rule over the ruins of his country, outside powers are stepping up their intervention in the country in an effort to shape an outcome that will secure their own interests.

Assad is now focusing on attacking rebel enclaves east of Damascus and in the northern Idlib province. Government forces are also starting to bolster their presence in southern Syria, including in the Syrian Golan Heights.

Israel is now altering its deployment in preparation for what’s coming….and of course to push back Iran.

Dozens of rebels report a significant change in the amount of aid they get from Israel with seven Sunni rebel groups in the Syrian Golan now receiving arms and ammunition from along with money to buy additional weapons.

AntiWar reports:

Israel’s mounting interest in Syria’s War, and in particular in picking fights with the Assad government, Iran, and any other Shi’ite factions in the country, have included reports by analysts of a growing amount of Israeli arms and ammunition flowing across the border for rebels.

Officially, Israel isn’t a big fan on Sunni Islamist organizations. Such groups are the bulk of the rebellion on the Golan frontier, and that’s made them groups Israel has a very serious interest in seeing survive and thrive on the border.

Analysts say Israel is directly arming at least seven groups in the area. To be clear, no specific factions are named in any of these reports, but past reports have put Israel on the side of some very unfashionable groups, like al-Qaeda’s Nusra Front, which have been active in the area for some time.

Israeli officials have been very public in the past saying they prefer ISIS over the Alawite government in Syria. Expressing such a preference and arming terrorists are two different things, and Israel’s effort to step up arming for Islamist groups risks regional blowback.