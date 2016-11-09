Israel Attacks Syrian Army Position In Golan Heights

Israeli forces targeted a Syrian army artillery position after an errant rocket from Syria hit the Israeli occupied Golan Heights.

The rocket was believed to be stray fire from fighting between Syrian government forces and rebels.

The Israeli army holds the government in Syria accountable for any fire from its territory, regardless of the source.

Press TV reports:

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Israeli military claimed that the assault on the Syrian army position in the northern Golan Heights came in response to a projectile that hit the occupied territories hours earlier.

The rocket attack, which caused no casualties, was “most likely a result of the internal fighting in Syria,” the statement added.

The Tel Aviv regime regularly hits positions held by the Syrian army in the Golan Heights, claiming that the attacks are retaliatory.

This is while Syria has repeatedly accused Israel of aiding Takfiri militant groups operating inside the violence-wracked Arab country.

The Syrian army has on several occasions seized huge quantities of Israeli-made arms and military equipment from terrorists fighting the government forces. There are also reports saying that Tel Aviv has been treating the extremists wounded in Syria at its medical centers and hospitals.

Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria after the 1967 Six-Day War and later occupied it in a move that has never been recognized by the international community.