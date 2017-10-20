Israel Bombs Syrian Army To Protect Al-Qaeda ‘Allies’

Israel bombed the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) inside the Golan Heights on Thursday evening in an attempt to protect their Al-Qaeda ‘allies’.

The Israeli Air Force claim the bombing raids were a response to the shelling of occupied areas by the SAA.

According to the Syrian Army’s 90th Brigade, an Israeli warplane bombed the SAA’s positions at the town of Qaws Al-Sandiyanah, which is located 1km south of Harfah. As a result of the strikes, the Syrian Army’s 130mm field artillery gun was destroyed.

The airstrike comes just hours after the Syrian Army had advanced against Al-Qeda in the Beit Jinn pocket of the Golan Heights.

Haaretz.com reports: Iran’s military chief Mohammad Baqeri on Wednesday pledged to fight Israel and Sunni insurgents during a visit to Damascus, and discussed ways to deepen cooperation with the Syrian military. “It is not acceptable for the Zionist regime to violate Syria anytime it wants,” Baqeri said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after the strike that Israel will not tolerate spillover from Syria. “We have a clear policy,” the prime minister said during a speech at a ceremony marking 50 years of Israeli settlement in the Jordan Valley. “We will attack anyone who attacks us. We won’t accept spillover. If they attack us, we return fire. And it doesn’t take much time.”

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said that “any violation of the sovereignty of the State of Israel will be met with a determined response, just as the IDF acted a short while ago.” Lieberman, who is currently visiting in Washington, D.C., added that Israel views the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad as “responsible for everything that is happening in its territory,” and suggested “not to test our patience and red lines.”

This is the second time Israel has stuck Syria this week. Baqeri’s comments came following an Israeli strike on Monday, in which the air force attacked an anti-aircraft battery east of Damascus after it fired a missile targeting Israel Air Force planes.

The Syrian military warned of “dangerous consequences” following the rare strike, and claimed that they had successfuly hit an Israeli jet.

“The Israel Defense Forces will not tolerate any attempt to harm the sovereignty of Israel and the safety of its citizens and views the Syrian regime as responsible for what transpires in its territory,” the Israeli army said.