Israel Becomes Latest Country To Denounce George Soros

Israel has become the latest nation to denounce billionaire globalist George Soros, accusing him of illegally interfering in democracies around the globe.

In an unexpected move, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs slammed Soros, saying that he “continuously undermines Israel’s democratically elected governments by funding organizations that defame the Jewish state and seek to deny it the right to defend itself.”

Jerusalemonline.com reports: After Israeli Ambassador to Hungary Yossi Amrani condemned the anti-Semitic campaign in Hungary against Jewish-American billionaire George Soros, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a clarification statement yesterday (Sunday), criticizing both the anti-Semitic campaign as well as Soros himself.

“Israel deplores any expression of anti-Semitism in any country and stands with Jewish communities everywhere in confronting this hatred,” stated Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Nahshon.

“In no way was the statement meant to delegitimize criticism of George Soros, who continuously undermines Israel’s democratically elected governments by funding organizations that defame the Jewish state and seek to deny it the right to defend itself.”

On billboards across Hungary, Hungarian-born Soros can be seen smiling alongside a statement that reads:

“Let’s not allow Soros to have the last laugh.” The Hungarian government opposes the billionaire’s calls to allow immigrants to enter the country. Some of the signs were vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti.

According to the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hungary, just like Israel, operates against anyone who threatens its security.

In response to the campaign, Jewish Hungarians called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cancel his planned visit to the country next week.